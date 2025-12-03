Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster drew wide attention in New York City after they appeared together at the Gotham Awards on 1 December 2025. They stayed close throughout the event, which led many guests to take notice.

Their warm, steady behaviour sparked questions about their growing relationship. The moment spread online within hours.

Many wanted to know how this pairing formed and why it became a major talking point.

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster 'Madly in Love'

Jackman and Foster attended the 2025 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan. They walked on the carpet together. They then stayed side by side during the ceremony.

Footage from inside the venue showed the pair talking often and sharing light moments. The clips circulated on social media that evening.

A source who watched said that 'they looked madly in love' and 'didn't leave each other's side the whole night'.

Their relaxed body language and constant interaction drove the online reaction. Many users discussed how natural their connection seemed.

Jackman received a musical tribute linked to his film Song Sung Blue. Foster was seen supporting him during the segment. After the ceremony, Jackman and Kate Hudson surprised fans with a short sing-along outside the venue.

Foster stayed close, which added more interest to the night. The videos from that moment pushed the pair further into online conversations.

How Jackman, Foster Began Their Love Story

Early Work and Friendship

Jackman and Foster first met through Broadway circles in the early 2000s. They stayed friendly and showed support for each other's stage projects. Their paths crossed at industry events for years.

'The Music Man' Era

In 2019, they were announced as co-stars in the Broadway revival of The Music Man. The production opened in February 2022 after delays.

Their long run until January 2023 helped deepen their bond. They spent significant time together on and off stage.

Public Appearances

During 2022 and 2023, they were seen at award nights and theatre functions. Their closeness grew more visible.

By early 2025, public sightings increased. On 6 January 2025, they were photographed holding hands in Santa Monica. This outing became the first recognised confirmation of a romantic relationship.

Growing Visibility in 2025

They were seen on a morning walk on 8 January. They appeared together at stage shows later that month.

In May, they were photographed during a calm stroll in New York City. On 26 October 2025, they made their official red-carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Song Sung Blue.

Why Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness Got Divorced

Deborra-Lee Furness is an Australian actress who married Jackman in 1996. They share two children, Oscar and Ava.

The couple announced their separation in September 2023 after nearly 27 years of marriage. Furness filed for divorce in New York on 23 May 2025.

Reports in various outlets linked Foster to the breakdown. These accounts claimed Jackman and Foster grew close after their stage work and suggested it influenced Furness's decision. These claims came from unnamed insiders and were not confirmed in court records.

Furness later spoke about the end of the marriage. She said that her 'heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal'. She described it as a deep wound and said she found strength by returning to her own integrity.

Jackman has not publicly discussed the reasons for the split. Coverage notes he avoided responding directly to Furness' comments.