Sydney Sweeney has stirred up a storm on the internet once again—this time over a rather unexpected product: bathwater soap. Yes, really. The quirky item has gone viral, with fans rushing to find out what it is, how much it costs, and where they can get their hands on it.

Here's everything you need to know about Sydney Sweeney's bathwater soap, from how much it costs to where you can buy it.

What is the Sydney Sweeney Bathwater Soap?

The Sydney Sweeney bathwater soap is exactly what it sounds like—a novelty soap allegedly infused with water from the actress's bath. Marketed as a tongue-in-cheek collector's item rather than a daily use product, it's causing a stir on social media.

Packaged in a sleek, minimalist design featuring Sydney Sweeney's signature, it promises to deliver an unforgettable experience to fans and collectors alike.

The soap itself is rumoured to be handcrafted, featuring luxurious ingredients that include natural oils and botanical extracts. It's also said to be vegan and cruelty-free, adding to its allure.

According to People Magazine, the product, named 'Sydney's Bathwater Bliss,' is a medium-grit exfoliating soap that includes sand, pine bark extract, and a hint of Sweeney's bathwater.

How Much Does it Cost?

Surprisingly, the Sydney Sweeney bathwater soap is quite affordable. Prices start at around £5 ($8) for a single bar. However, some resellers and auction listings have marked it up higher due to the product's limited availability and novelty factor.

Where to Buy

'Sydney's Bathwater Bliss' soap will be available exclusively through the Dr. Squatch website starting 6 June 2025, while supplies last. There is a pre-launch giveaway for 100 bars via Dr. Squatch's Instagram account, but no other retail or online outlets are officially authorised or confirmed at this time.

Resale: After the official release, it is plausible that some bars may appear on secondary markets like eBay, but this is not currently verifiable.

Why You Should Get It Before It Sells Out

There's no denying the buzz surrounding Sydney Sweeney's bathwater soap. Influencers are showing it off on TikTok and Instagram, with hashtags like #BathwaterSoap trending across platforms.

Fans are rushing to secure theirs, and with limited batches released, it's only a matter of time before it becomes unavailable altogether. The unique story and connection to Sydney Sweeney herself make this more than just soap—it's a pop culture moment captured in a bar.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love a quirky collector's item, this bathwater soap ticks all the boxes. Add in the exclusivity, and you've got a product that's as fleeting as it is fascinating.

Final Thoughts

Sydney Sweeney's bathwater soap is more than a novelty; it's a playful yet luxurious item that's causing a genuine buzz. With a reasonable price tag (considering the celebrity association) and limited availability, now's the time to act if you're keen to add it to your collection.

Ready to join the trend? Get your hands on it before it disappears—this is one soap you'll want to brag about, and maybe even show off to your friends for that extra touch of fun.