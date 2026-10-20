SZA has turned an online attack on an artist's work into an unexpected sale, buying two colourful balloon sculptures after spotting a commenter challenging anyone who bought a piece to let him match the purchase. The Grammy-winning singer said she came across the comments while Montreal artist Adam Nassih, who works under the name Loonsba, was being criticised online.

The commenter reportedly said the art was 'crap' and offered to match anyone who bought a piece, while SZA described him as 'threatening commenters left and right'. Rather than ignore the challenge, SZA responded by buying from Nassih and turning the exchange into a public show of support for the artist and his work.

SZA Calls Out Art Troll With Purchase

'I happen to catch it and said oh ! Lemme get the most expensive piece u got ! tagged the commenter,' SZA wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, 15 October. She said the commenter responded, 'heyyy no fair ur rich', prompting her to buy a smaller piece as well. SZA added that the commenter was also an artist, but said he 'didn't get a sale that day'.

'Being a hater gets expensive ain't it?' she wrote, alongside a heart emoji.

SZA shows support for a balloon artist who was being trolled online:



“I happen to catch it and go oh! Lemme get the most expensive piece u got.” pic.twitter.com/omyLNaRt8c — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 19, 2026

SZA purchased two of Nassih's balloon dog sculptures in different sizes. However, it remained unclear whether the commenter followed through on his promise to match the purchase.

SZA also shared images of the colourful sculpture inside her home, writing that she loved the piece. Nassih responded to her Instagram post, describing the exchange as a funny story and saying he wished the original commenter had not deleted his comment.

'Thank you so much for your support and also for trusting me with this,' Nassih wrote. 'Love you.'

Who Is Artist Adam Nassih?

Nassih is a Canadian artist based in Montreal who creates balloon-inspired sculptures under the Loonsba name. According to his website, his work explores the contrast between the temporary nature of balloons and the permanence of resin.

His pieces transform balloon forms into lasting sculptures, collectibles, furniture and functional art. His work is also featured in the Ripley's Believe It or Not! art collection, according to his official website.

The purchase also came after Nassih had previously made a large balloon sculpture for SZA. The singer's connection with the artist therefore predates the online exchange.

Billboard reported that the large balloon sculpture made for the singer had been almost a year in development, with Nassih sharing a video of himself applying resin to the piece in December 2025. SZA had already praised that sculpture as 'gorgeous' before receiving it.

How Much Do Loonsba's Sculptures Cost?

The price of Nassih's work varies by size and design. The multicoloured version owned by SZA was reportedly available in sizes ranging from C$554 (US$398 / £297) to C$4,540 (US$3,261 / £2,433).

Following SZA's post, Nassih restocked the sculpture in several colours, including red and blue. His approach centres on preserving the playful appearance of balloon art in a more permanent material.

The exchange between SZA and the artist has since drawn attention to both Nassih and his balloon sculptures, turning an attempted put-down into a high-profile endorsement of his work.