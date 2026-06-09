Grammy-winning songwriter Talay Riley was found fatally stabbed in a London garden last week, ending a career that had quietly threaded itself through some of modern pop and R&B's biggest records. Riley had spent years shaping global pop hits behind the scenes, writing for artists whose music reached millions.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers responding to reports of a stabbing in east London on the morning of 5 June discovered 35-year-old Mark Orabiyi, known professionally as Talay Riley, suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

A second man, believed to be in his 20s, was also found wounded in the incident. Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Two men aged 27 and 24, along with a 25-year-old woman, were arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder. Authorities have not publicly identified the suspects, and no charges had been announced by the Metropolitan Police as of Monday. Investigators have also not disclosed a possible motive.

A Songwriter Whose Work Defined A Generation Of Pop

For much of the public, Talay Riley's name sat outside the spotlight even while his music dominated charts and playlists. Inside the industry, though, his influence was widely recognised.

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Riley built a career writing and producing tracks for artists including Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, Zendaya and Khalid.

He co-wrote Dua Lipa's 2016 single 'Last Dance', one of the songs that helped establish the singer before her rise into global superstardom. He also worked on Khalid's breakout hit 'Young Dumb & Broke', a track that became deeply embedded in late-2010s pop culture.

His résumé stretched across genres and generations, alternating between polished pop and R&B, and his emotionally restrained songwriting made him unusually valuable in an industry increasingly driven by formula.

In 2019, Riley received Grammy recognition for his contribution to H.E.R.'s 'Lights On', part of the singer's self-titled compilation project that won Best R&B Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.

Family Tributes Reveal The Scale Of Loss

News of Riley's death spread through the music community over the weekend after his family and manager shared a joint statement on Instagram.

People described him not simply as a successful songwriter but as a deeply personal presence in the lives around him, remembered for his 'humour, generous spirit and unmistakable presence'.

His brother, musician Michael Orabiyi, who performs under the name Scribz Riley, shared an emotional tribute reflecting on their final conversation together.

'Just before he went to sleep we spoke about the future, staying positive and about everything we still had left to do,' he wrote. Michael described his brother as 'a friend to many, a mentor, an inspiration, and a light in so many people's lives'.

Several described him as someone whose warmth matched his creative output, a detail repeated so often that it feels less like convention and more like consensus.

Police have so far released limited information about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. Detectives confirmed the arrests took place near the alleged crime scene, though investigators have not clarified whether the suspects and victims were known to one another.

London continues to face scrutiny over violent knife crime, particularly incidents involving young men in urban neighbourhoods.