The Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic stairs have hosted many spectacles, but rarely have they played host to a walking piece of 18th-century masonry. Supermodel Heidi Klum, the undisputed 'Queen of Halloween' famed for her intricate, prosthetic-heavy costumes, brought that same theatrical flair to the 2026 Met Gala on Monday night, 4 May.

Arriving as a hyper-realistic 'living statue' that appeared to have been plucked directly from a neoclassical pedestal, the 52-year-old star opted for a total physical transformation to celebrate this year's 'Costume Art' theme.

Heidi Klum Transforms into a Living Statue

Klum shocked and amazed onlookers when she arrived on the Met Gala 2026 red carpet, as the supermodel was virtually unrecognisable in her 'living statue' ensemble.

Clad in a custom look that mimicked carved marble from head to toe, Klum was transformed beneath layers of grey body paint, textured latex, and a prosthetic facial veil designed to resemble translucent stone. The 52-year-old Project Runway host completed the look with a floral wreath and flat sandals.

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As reported by Page Six, this year's theme focused on 'the centrality of the dressed body' throughout art and fashion history. While many celebrities opted for avant-garde couture, Klum took a more literal approach—reflected in her striking, sculpture-like appearance, which stood out as one of the most dramatic of the evening.

Real-Life Classical Masterpiece

As reported by The Guardian, Klum's ensemble was crafted from a combination of foam and latex by legendary prosthetic artist Mike Marino. The look drew direct inspiration from Raffaele Monti's classical sculpture Veiled Vestal, known for its illusion of delicate, flowing fabric carved from solid stone. On Instagram, Klum described the look as 'a piece of fashion art, reimagined in motion,' blurring the line between fashion and fine art.

Marino, who has been the architect behind Klum's most viral Halloween moments, worked to ensure the piece captured the stillness of marble while remaining functional. 'She looks hard, but I'm soft,' Klum joked during a red carpet interview, gesturing to the foam construction of her 'draped' robes. To complete the illusion, the model wore chalky grey contact lenses and even had her teeth painted to match the monochromatic stone palette.

Klum said, 'I love fashion, I love art, and I especially love when the two collide.' She said that Marino 'transformed fabric into sculpture, manipulating latex and spandex with extraordinary precision to mirror the stillness, delicacy, and illusion of carved marble.'

'Every fold, every contour, every detail is intentional, capturing both strength and softness in a way that feels almost impossible. A one-of-a-kind design that doesn't just dress the body, but elevates it into art itself,' she added.

The Queen of Transformation

Klum is no stranger to the Met Gala, but this year marked a significant shift from her previous, more traditional high-fashion choices, further cementing her status as one of the few celebrities willing to sacrifice traditional glamour for thematic commitment.

The 'Living Statue' look follows her recent experimental streak, including her 2026 Grammys appearance, where she wore a second-skin dress moulded to her exact proportions. However, the Met Gala look is being hailed by critics as her most ambitious yet.