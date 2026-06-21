The American singer SZA has condemned the artificial intelligence music industry after discovering that a platform has utilised 238 of her songs, including unreleased tracks, to train its software. Expressing her anger on Instagram, the artist highlighted the systematic exploitation faced by Black creators, with the revelation sparking widespread discussion across the entertainment sector regarding the unauthorised scraping of intellectual property.

In an interview with i-D magazine, SZA outlined her concerns regarding the rapid expansion of automated music tools, noting that these technological advancements threaten contemporary artists who lack adequate legal frameworks. The singer described the current industry environment as an active conflict against human creativity.

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The musician shared a screenshot exposing how technology platforms have mined her discography. The image showed text stating: 'Jus (sic) checked and music Ai has Trained off 238 of my songs. Im (sic) certain some unreleased. If your (sic) a musician and you support this degenerate shit? Your (sic) disgusting and there's NOTHING YOU COULD EVER SAY TO ME TO MAKE THIS OKAY. I hope u have the life u deserve.'

This discovery follows her earlier commentary on her Billboard 200 number one album, 'SOS'. On the track 'Ghost in the Machine', she sang: 'Let's talk about AI, robot got more heart than I/ Robot got future, I don't/ Robot got sleep but I don't power down.' Tensions have since escalated, prompting her to state: 'I feel like I'm at war because of AI.'

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The controversy extended to the platform Suno and producer Diplo via her other account, @notmusicatalliswear. Her post read: 'Ionno (sic) who needs to hear this but diplo has equity in suno and is actively attempting to train it on the best and brightest black minds of writers and producers. We make up 13% of the American population yet influence the world w our sound and perspective. I AINT HEARD A WHITE AI SONG YET.. why so disproportionate? 🤔 We have no protection in legislature medical or creative. The easiest to steal from. DO NOT GIVE AWAY YOUR VIBRANIUM!!! DO NOT TRAIN AI W YOUR GENIUS. Fuck these weird ass vultures. I want smoke all summer.'

SZA expressed frustration over how automation replicates emerging talent before they can secure streaming revenue. She questioned recent market trends, stating: 'Why am I hearing AI covers of Olivia Dean, when Olivia Dean just came the f–k out? She can't even collect the streams. I'm also really offended by the type of Black music that's coming out of AI. Weird, stereotypical struggle music.'

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Beyond artistic theft, the singer drew attention to the societal impact of technological infrastructure, previously posting: 'Hey I hate AI... ppl and children are dying from the harm n pollution Ai energy centers are creating,' referencing the resource consumption of data infrastructures. On Instagram, she added: 'Please google how much energy and pollution it takes to run Ai,' followed by a further warning: 'Please google the beautiful black cities like Memphis that are SUFFERING because of twitters new Ai system... PLEASE JUST GOOGLE ENVIRONMENTAL RACISM. AI doesn't give a f–k if you live or die I promise. THERE IS A PRICE FOR CONVENIENCE AND BLACK AND BROWN [people] WILL PAY THE BRUNT OF IT EVERY-TIME.'

To counter this digital creep, SZA is prioritising organic studio methods, collaborating with a live band to create original beats. She described her current mindset, stating: 'I'm trying to just open my brain and open my heart, channeling awesome humanity s–t right now.' Emphasising her commitment to genuine artistry, she concluded: 'Humanity is my "why" — preservation of what's left, extreme expression of what is, and a desperate plea... I feel insufferably human right now.'