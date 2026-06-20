Read more 'My Agent Didn't Mention Trump': List of Music Stars Pulling Out Of Freedom 250 'My Agent Didn't Mention Trump': List of Music Stars Pulling Out Of Freedom 250

Grammy-winning artist SZA publicly criticised producer Diplo for his financial stake in artificial intelligence platform Suno AI. She described the technology as a severe danger to Black musicians, claiming Suno AI actively trains on prominent Black writers and producers without their consent — a charge Diplo has not publicly addressed.

SZA stated that while Black individuals comprise 13 per cent of the American population, their sound influences global music. She highlighted the lack of legislative protection for creatives and expressed frustration over artificial intelligence's growing impact on Black artistry, arguing that the industry's most vulnerable voices stand to lose the most.

The Disproportionate Impact Of Artificial Intelligence On Black Musicians

SZA took to Instagram to call out Diplo directly, writing: 'Ionno who needs to hear this but diplo has equity in suno and is actively attempting to train it on the best and brightest black minds of writers and producers.'

She also highlighted racial disparities in AI-generated music, writing in capitals for emphasis: 'I AINT HEARD A WHITE AI SONG YET (sic)...We have no protection in legislature medical or creative.' During an interview with i.d. magazine, she described feeling engaged in a war against emerging technologies.

The artist also pointed out that AI artists have recently entered the Billboard charts and questioned the ethics of AI covers of emerging artists like Olivia Dean, who cannot collect streaming royalties from generated tracks. The singer also expressed offence at the stereotypical nature of Black music produced by machines, arguing that the technology reduces a rich cultural tradition to a set of recycled sonic patterns.

Environmental Concerns and the High Cost of AI Data Centres

Beyond the creative implications, SZA criticised the environmental toll of artificial intelligence infrastructure, arguing that data centres disproportionately harm Black and brown communities. Last summer, she addressed the pollution generated by these facilities and urged followers to research the massive energy consumption required to sustain them.

In an Instagram comment, SZA highlighted specific locations facing severe degradation, writing: 'Please google the beautiful black cities like Memphis that are SUFFERING because of twitters new Ai system (sic)...' The artist characterised this as environmental racism, asserting that technology companies completely disregard the well-being of local residents.

She concluded her environmental critique with a stark warning: 'THERE IS A PRICE FOR CONVENIENCE AND BLACK AND BROWN [people] WILL PAY THE BRUNT OF IT EVERY-TIME.'

Combating the Machine Through Live Studio Sessions

To counter the rise of AI, SZA is focusing on human-driven studio sessions for her upcoming album, which follows her highly successful record SOS, a project that spent 13 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. She views her third studio album as a way to firmly stamp her legacy and reject the artificial shortcuts provided by modern technology, building on the songwriting foundation she established with her 2017 debut, Ctrl.

She is actively collaborating with a live band that creates beats from scratch while she freestyles vocals, with appearances from musicians including Steve Lacy. In a i.d. magazine interview, SZA said she is not competing with other pop artists but rather against anti-intellectualism, framing the album as a defence of raw human creativity. She explained her motivation plainly: 'Humanity is my "why" — preservation of what's left, extreme expression of what is, and a desperate plea ... I feel insufferably human right now.'

SZA speaks on her upcoming album via Instagram:



“This album is a stamp. This is not the era to f*ck with me. I’m telling it all and showing ass. Feeling FREE as f*ck. MILEY WASGOOD.” pic.twitter.com/frxctfm2lm — CTRL FACTOR (@CtrlFactor) June 20, 2026

Teasing New Music on an Exclusive Instagram Alternate Account

Read more 'My Agent Didn't Mention Trump': List of Music Stars Pulling Out Of Freedom 250 'My Agent Didn't Mention Trump': List of Music Stars Pulling Out Of Freedom 250

Fans receive glimpses of SZA's new era through her alternate Instagram account @notmusicatalliswear, created in August 2025. The profile shares a visual theme with @yellowcalipersssssss, suspected to be run by Frank Ocean, and functions as a platform for sharing unreleased music — similar to her throwaway SoundCloud account active in August 2021.

A recent post features a lengthy reflection. She wrote, 'I realize I spent to much time hiding from greatness .. cosplaying humble cause I was scared to just be her .'

A recent post features a lengthy personal reflection in which SZA wrote: 'I realize I spent to much time hiding from greatness .. cosplaying humble cause I was scared to just be her (sic).' In the same post, she declared her mindset heading into the new release: 'This album is a stamp. Won't shit a fluke (sic).' She concluded: 'This not the era to fuck w me. Im telling it all and showing ass. feeling FREE as fuck. MILEY WASGOOD (sic).'