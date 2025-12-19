Burnout is the name of the game, and China's Gen Z generation are refusing to play it. A growing number of young people in China are stepping away from work entirely, and calling themselves 'rat people,' as frustration with employment turns into a visible online trend.

The label has emerged on Chinese social platforms as mostly Gen Z users document days spent almost entirely in bed, scrolling on phones, sleeping, and ordering takeaway. The trend marks a jarring difference from earlier ideals that praised long hours, ambition, and constant productivity. Instead, 'rat people' present inactivity as both routine and identity.

Across Weibo, RedNote and Douyin, videos show young adults waking up only to remain horizontal for most of the day. One creator based in Zhejiang province, known online as @jiawensishi, has become a central figure. In one widely shared video, she shows herself waking at midday, scrolling until 3:00pm, moving briefly to the sofa, then returning to bed by 8:00pm to alternate between naps and phone use. She refers to herself as a 'domestic rat,' comparing her low-energy routine to the habits of the animal.

The videos have received hundreds of thousands of likes, and many viewers comment that even her schedule feels demanding by comparison. One wrote, 'You're still too high-energy for me,' while another said they only get up once a day to eat and can remain indoors for a week. Others admitted to eating a single meal daily or going days without washing.

Burnout and Youth Unemployment

While the name may sound playful, the behaviour sits within a deeper pattern of youth disengagement. In China, the long-standing, brutal, and oft-described as 'toxic' 996 work culture was quite prevalent. For those unfamiliar, it's a culture that expects employees to work from 9am to 9pm six days a week, and has pushed many young people to opt out altogether.

Some are doing the bare minimum to survive, while others have chosen not to work at all. This mirrors trends seen elsewhere. In Western countries, Gen Z has popularised ideas such as quiet quitting and Bare Minimum Mondays.

Millennials are the most educated generation on record, with Gen Z close behind, yet their chances of securing stable work are weaker than those of earlier graduates. In the United States, more than 4 million Gen Z adults are unemployed, while Chinese government figures show that, as of February, one in six young people in China are without work

Risks of Staying Horizontal

Short-term withdrawal may bring relief, but experts warn it carries long-term risks. Eloise Skinner, author and psychotherapist, said stepping away entirely can leave people feeling worse over time. 'Those who decide not to participate in the process may feel themselves falling behind their peers and friends,' she said. Skinner noted that facing challenges can build resilience and adaptability, which are useful when opportunities arise. She also said that time away does not have to be permanent.

'Gen Z are probably early enough in their career to be able to take some time out,' she explained, comparing it to taking a gap year after university. Used carefully, a break can help young people reassess goals and direction before returning to work. Skinner advised reflection on personal interests and values, while warning against publicly branding oneself online as a 'rat person,' as future employers may see the content as conflicting with company values.