The Taliban have reportedly banned the sale of contraceptives in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif, two of Afghanistan's major cities.

The ban, which was reportedly implemented earlier this month, has raised concerns among health experts who are worried that this change will lead to an increase in unintended pregnancies and maternal mortality rates.

According to a report by The Guardian, they have alleged that the use of contraceptives by women is part of a western conspiracy to control the Muslim population.

The Taliban have been going door to door, threatening midwives and warning pharmacies to get rid of all birth control products from their shelves, the report stated.

"They came to my store twice with guns and threatened me not to keep contraceptive pills for sale. They are regularly checking every pharmacy in Kabul and we have stopped selling the products," said a pharmacy store owner in the city. Meanwhile, other pharmacy owners in the area confirmed that they had been warned not to stock any birth control medicines.

A veteran midwife, who wished to remain anonymous, mentioned that she had been threatened multiple times by the Talibans who reprimanded her for promoting westernised concepts and methods of population control.

Ustad Faridoon, a Taliban spokesman based in Kandahar has reportedly stated that he does not support the total ban of contraceptives."Contraceptive use is sometimes medically necessary for maternal health. It is permissible in the Sharia to use contraceptive methods if there is a risk to the mother's life. Therefore, a complete ban on contraceptives is not right," he said.

According to the outlet, 17-year-old Zainab, who has been married for two years and is a mother to an 18-month-old daughter, was shocked to hear about the ban on contraceptives.

"I was secretly using contraceptives to avoid immediate pregnancy. I want to raise my daughter well with proper health and education facilities but it shattered my dreams when the midwife last week informed me that she had no contraceptive pills and injections to offer me," she said.

"I left education to get married and I don't want my daughter's fate to be the same as mine. I seek a different future for my daughter. The last hope to plan my life has ended," she added.

"The Taliban's control not only over women's human right to work and study, but now also over their bodies, is outrageous. It is a fundamental human right to have access to family planning and contraception services free of coercion. Such autonomy and agency are essential components of women's rights such as the right to equality, non-discrimination, life, sexual health, reproductive health, and other basic human rights," said Shabnam Nasimi, an Afghan-born social activist in the UK.

The Taliban's Ministry of Public Health in Kabul have not issued an official statement regarding the matter yet. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representatives in Afghanistan have also remained silent regarding the issue.

Their decision to ban contraceptives will have a drastic impact on women's health and rights. While the Taliban has yet to officially confirm the policy, it has sparked outrage among activists, and is being viewed as another setback for women's rights in the country.