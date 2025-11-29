The killing of National Guard soldier Sarah Beckstrom has taken an unexpected turn after online investigators claimed that her name was searched in Israel in the days before the shooting.

The allegation, which has spread rapidly across social media, has ignited speculation, anger and confusion as official investigators continue to build their case against Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

Rising Claims About Search Activity

The claim that Beckstrom's name was 'Googled in Israel' before the shooting began circulating shortly after her death, pushed mainly by online commentators and self-styled investigators. One user wrote that the sudden spike meant 'the people who knew this was going to happen were searching to see if he had completed his task'.

Journalist Lara Logan joined the chorus, saying the pattern suggested individuals were 'checking whether the operation was finished', though she also acknowledged that the information had not been verified by any official source.

Another viral post mocked the alleged sloppiness behind the search activity, claiming that '80 analysts probably on simple VPNs went on Google search for to look their guy up'.

None of these statements have been confirmed by authorities, and investigators have not released any information suggesting international involvement. The claims have nevertheless spread widely, feeding a narrative that the attack may have been more than a random act of violence. Officials have warned the public against drawing conclusions while the case is ongoing.

The spike in searches of this person’s name in the hours before the attack means the people who knew this was going to happen were searching to see if he had completed his task. A known CIA asset who was a trained member of a covert unit of assassins. Make no mistake, whether he… https://t.co/VRqZHVoLjC — Lara Logan (@laralogan) November 27, 2025

Why was someone in Israel googling the name of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, DAYS BEFORE she was murdered in the shooting by an Afghan CIA asset? pic.twitter.com/gD0W7wzMVP — ĐⱤØ₲Ø🇺🇸 (@KAGdrogo) November 28, 2025

I didn't think it was possible for the CIA to be sloppier than the 1950's CIA but look at where we're at. A spike in search queries hours before the attack. 80 analysts probably on simple VPNs went on fucking Google search for to look their guy up. https://t.co/7g1sTQMYdP — Tumultuous Noise (@StrengthBuild) November 27, 2025

Beckstrom's Role in Washington and Her Final Days

Before her death, Beckstrom had grown into her assignment in Washington following an initially emotional reaction to her deployment. Her boyfriend said she 'hated it' at first and cried before leaving, but eventually came to enjoy the work so much that she volunteered to stay longer. Beckstrom, 20, had joined the West Virginia National Guard in June 2023 with plans to pursue a career in federal law enforcement.

She was working on the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission alongside her colleague Andrew Wolfe when they were shot in what officials described as a targeted ambush near Farragut Square. Wolfe, 24, remains in critical condition after surgery. President Trump confirmed Beckstrom's death on Thanksgiving Day, calling her a 'highly respected, young, magnificent person', and adding that she was 'looking down at us right now'.

Beckstrom's work in behavioural health before her deployment added another layer to the tributes. Her colleagues described her as deeply compassionate, committed to helping at-risk individuals remain stable, connected and safe. The West Virginia National Guard said she signed up for an additional shift less than 24 hours before the fatal attack.

The Suspect

Federal authorities believe the shooter, 29-year-old Afghan citizen Rahmanullah Lakanwal, acted alone. He was initially charged with assault with intent to kill while armed, but U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro later confirmed that charges were upgraded to murder in the first degree after Beckstrom's death. She told Fox News that the attack appeared 'premeditated' and said the suspect should face 'the ultimate price'. Attorney General Pam Bondi echoed this stance, vowing to pursue the death penalty.

President Trump seized on the shooter's background to renew his push for more restrictive immigration policies. He posted that he would 'permanently pause migration from all third world countries' and criticised the vetting of Afghans brought to the United States under Operation Allies Welcome following the 2021 evacuation. The administration has repeatedly claimed gaps in the screening process allowed individuals like Lakanwal to enter the country.

Political Tension and the Power of Online Narratives

The search-spike claims, though unverified, have already taken on a life of their own in political discourse. They have fuelled suspicion toward intelligence agencies, heightened debate about national security, and intensified partisan conflict over migration and vetting procedures. As one commentator put it, the public is now watching 'a messy collision of grief, fear and speculation'.

Authorities maintain that their investigation remains focused on evidence, not online theories. Yet the circulation of these claims shows how quickly digital narratives can influence public understanding of real-world events. For Beckstrom's family, colleagues and community, the priority remains accountability and a clear-eyed search for truth.

The case continues to develop as investigators gather more detail and Washington braces for the legal and political fallout still to come.