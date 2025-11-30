Congo's President Félix Tshisekedi is facing escalating criticism after a viral post on X alleged that a £1.66 million ($2.2 million) bridge project was linked to a construction company associated with one of his family members.

The claim, which has spread widely across social media in recent days, has sparked questions about transparency, procurement and potential conflicts of interest involving the President's circle.

As of now, the alleged link between the bridge project and any company tied to the Tshisekedi family has not been independently verified by major news organisations, but the online backlash continues to intensify.

The claim emerged through footage shared by Africa Today, an account known for political commentary, suggesting that the bridge collapsed on the day of its inauguration.

While the video prompted strong reactions, the specifics of the project, its cost and its contractor remain unconfirmed, leaving much of the public discussion driven by speculation rather than documented evidence.

Viral Post Sparks Accusations and Public Scrutiny

The controversy began when the X post circulated widely across Congolese and regional online communities, alleging that a company led by a member of Tshisekedi's family had secured the £1.66 million ($2.2 million) project.

Congo 🇨🇩



President Felix Tshisekedi's construction company, led by one of his family members, built this bridge for 2.2 million dollars.



On the day of its inauguration, it collapsed. pic.twitter.com/fcgVwsHSbb — Africa Today Media Group (@africatodayMG) November 29, 2025

Social-media users reacted with a surge of criticism, questioning how the contract was awarded and whether the price reflected standard infrastructure costs within the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

That thing did not cost $2.2 million. They spent $100k on it and pocketed the remaining $2.1 million — Josh Peterson (@jdpeterson) November 29, 2025

How does it cost 2 million for some logs??? — CjSnyper (@cjsnyder919) November 29, 2025

Some users expressed concern about potential nepotism, pointing to the high cost of the project and the alleged involvement of a family-linked contractor. Others demanded an investigation into whether proper tender procedures were followed or whether the project was granted without competitive bidding.

The video accompanying the post showed a wooden bridge structure and generated immediate claims that the bridge had failed, although the authenticity of the video and its connection to an official project have not been confirmed.

The rapid spread of the post illustrates how social-media platforms continue to shape political debates in the DRC, especially on topics involving public spending and governance.

Officials Yet to Comment as Questions Increase

Government officials have not issued statements addressing the allegations surrounding the bridge project.

No public documents, procurement records or contractor listings have been released to support or refute the claim that the project is linked to a family member of the President.

Without verified records, it remains unclear whether the bridge was part of a formal government contract or a separate local construction effort.

Local media outlets have also not confirmed the authenticity of the video circulating online, nor have they matched it to any documented public works.

This lack of clarity has allowed the controversy to grow, with critics using the uncertainty to press for transparency in government-funded infrastructure.

Bridge Claims Circulate Amid Broader Concerns Over Infrastructure

The DRC has long struggled with inconsistent infrastructure development, delayed projects and concerns about public spending.

Bridges, roads and public facilities often draw scrutiny from citizens who question whether state resources are being managed effectively.

Tshisekedi's administration has launched a series of development initiatives aimed at improving transport links and building key structures across the country, but these efforts have sometimes faced criticism over limited oversight.

Recent international reporting on bridge-related incidents in the DRC highlights how infrastructure failures can quickly become national controversies.

In November, outlets such as Al Jazeera reported on a bridge collapse at a mining site in Lualaba province, although that incident involved a makeshift bridge built by miners and had no connection to state projects or the claims in the viral post.

Verification Efforts and Public Demand for Transparency

The allegations surrounding the £1.66 million ($2.2 million) bridge remain unverified, with key information still unavailable.

No official ownership documentation or procurement contracts have been published, and no major investigative outlet has confirmed the claims circulating online. The issue continues to generate high search interest as citizens await clarification.