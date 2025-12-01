Zero Evidence, Zero Statements: Candace Owens' Macron Assassination Allegation Looks Flimsier by the Day
Owens' claim the Macrons plotted her murder faces global doubt and denials
Candace Owens has ignited global controversy after claiming that French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte paid to have her assassinated. Yet as the days pass, the allegation appears increasingly hollow. No evidence has been presented, French authorities have issued denials and experts say the story is collapsing under even basic scrutiny. What began as a sensational accusation on social media is now being examined as another conspiracy theory with no factual foundation.
Owens' Viral Claim and How It Started
Owens set off the firestorm on 22 November after posting an alarming message on X, telling her millions of followers that she had received an 'urgent' warning from a 'high-ranking employee of the French government'. She alleged that President Macron and his wife had 'paid' for her assassination. In her words: 'Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination, per a source close to the first couple.'
The post quickly exploded online, gathering more than 40 million views and sparking widespread concern. She later amplified the accusation by claiming that the French state was also complicit in the killing of Charlie Kirk, writing: 'Our show will be off the air this week.' She added that both the White House and counter-terrorism agencies 'confirmed receipt' of her report.
However, Owens provided no evidence, no documents, no recordings and no independent verification. Her assertions relied entirely on an unnamed source and her own interpretation of events.
French Authorities Dismiss Claims
The response from France was swift. The National Gendarmerie Intervention Group, known as GIGN, directly addressed Owens' assertion and labelled it fake. French media reported that the elite unit confirmed Owens' story was entirely untrue, adding that its operations focus on counter-terrorism, crime and hostage rescue.
Experts on European misinformation also stepped in. Conspiracy Watch director Rudy Reichstadt told Euronews that Owens had become a major amplifier of long-running disinformation against Brigitte Macron. These false claims originated in 2021, when self-styled journalist Natacha Rey pushed the baseless narrative that the First Lady was assigned male at birth. According to Reichstadt: 'The conspiracy theory went international in 2024 when Candace Owens picked up on it.'
French officials have repeatedly warned the public that misinformation campaigns targeting the president and his wife often originate from hostile foreign actors. Despite this context, Owens' allegation escalated the conspiratorial narrative to unprecedented heights.
Owens Doubles Down as Fact-Checkers Find Nothing
Despite mounting evidence against her claim, Owens has continued to stand by her story. She framed her allegation as a matter of personal safety, arguing that she had no reason to lie. Supporters echoed her concerns, but investigators, journalists and analysts found no corroboration.
Fact-checking teams from multiple outlets examined her statements. No police reports, intelligence briefings or official documents supported her allegations. No French agency acknowledged any involvement. Analysts described the story as structurally identical to past conspiracies that rely on sensational claims without verifiable details.
Owens also accused France of involvement in Charlie Kirk's death, despite authorities confirming he died in a separate domestic incident. Critics argue that these escalating assertions suggest an attempt to build a narrative with emotional impact rather than factual grounding.
A Political Climate Ripe for Misinformation
The controversy arrives during heated debates in France about online disinformation. Only days before Owens' viral post, President Macron called for new legislation allowing courts to urgently block 'false information' that harms personal dignity. He argued that the increasing spread of fabricated stories poses a national risk.
With Owens' allegation dominating headlines, the timing has only sharpened this argument. The case illustrates how quickly misleading claims can reach millions and influence public debate.
For now, Owens' accusations remain unsupported by any published evidence. French authorities continue to deny the story outright, investigators have found nothing to sustain it and fact-checkers say the narrative is rooted in long-running conspiracy networks. As scrutiny intensifies, the claim appears increasingly flimsy and politically charged, leaving Owens isolated with an allegation that has yet to survive even the most basic test of proof.
