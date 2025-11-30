A shooting near Washington, DC, on 26 November 2025 has left one National Guard member dead and another critically injured. Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in intensive care at a trauma centre in the capital as authorities continue to investigate the attack.

The incident occurred during a routine foot patrol close to the metro station at Farragut West, just two blocks from the White House. The two soldiers were part of a federal deployment under the 'Safe and Beautiful' mission aimed at supporting local law enforcement. Witnesses described a sudden burst of gunfire that caused panic among commuters, prompting an emergency response from police and medical services.

The shooting has reignited debate about public safety and the deployment of military personnel in civilian urban settings. Officials have indicated that the incident will prompt renewed assessment of patrol protocols, protective equipment and the overall strategy for Guard activity in high‑visibility areas.

What Happened in Washington

According to police, the suspect, identified as 29‑year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, approached the patrol on foot and opened fire without warning. Officers describe the attack as a deliberate ambush. Other service members subdued the suspect after a brief exchange.

The deceased has been identified as Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, aged 20. She was hospitalised but died from her injuries. The second guard member, Wolfe, was also wounded and taken for emergency surgery. A spokesperson for the deploying unit stated, 'Staff Sergeant Wolfe remains in critical condition. Our focus is on his recovery and supporting the ongoing investigation.'

Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed a motive. Security camera footage is being reviewed, and investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), local police and federal agencies are collaborating on the case.

Medical Outlook for Staff Sergeant Wolfe

While officials have not released full medical records, reports confirm that Wolfe's injuries are serious. Trauma medicine experts note that victims of multiple gunshot wounds face heightened risk of complications such as internal bleeding, infection and organ damage, especially in the critical first 48–72 hours post-surgery, according to NBC4.

Long-term recovery may require extensive rehabilitation, repeated follow-ups and psychological support. Given the complexity of such injuries and unpredictability of healing, doctors describe his prognosis as 'uncertain', according to FACS.

SSgt. Andrew Wolfe had brain surgery and is fighting for his life. The next 24-48 hours are most important. Keep 🙏 praying for his healing.❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/UYQdseTIwt — ✨Rojas✨ (@mcucolo57) November 28, 2025

Update on soldier shot in DC-

Andy continues to make good progress. His mother Melody says its an hour by hour, day by day situation.



Labs and tests are all showing positive progress. Andy is heavily sedated, but is responding to outside stimuli, which is great news, and an… pic.twitter.com/llirD1zvMz — Died Suddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) November 30, 2025

Security Response

In the aftermath of the shooting, the United States National Guard has altered its deployment. Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of War, announced an increase of 500 additional Guard troops to Washington, raising the total deployed force to approximately 2,500.

Local authorities are also implementing joint patrols pairing Guard members with officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The idea, officials say, is to enhance surveillance, reduce predictability and lower risk for uniformed personnel operating in public spaces, according to The Guardian.

The Trump administration has halted all asylum decisions and paused issuing visas for people traveling on Afghan passports, seizing on the National Guard shooting in Washington to intensify efforts to rein in legal immigration.https://t.co/jb1e7hfv9U — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) November 30, 2025

Trump has ordered the Department Of War to deploy 500 more troops to help secure the nation’s capital.pic.twitter.com/7fciXLo63L — Am Yisrael Chai 🇮🇱🎗 (@kyg_best) November 27, 2025

Continuing Investigation

The fatal shooting of Specialist Beckstrom and the critical wounding of Staff Sergeant Wolfe have produced shockwaves in Washington and beyond. As Wolfe remains hospitalised, with uncertain prognosis, authorities have pledged a full reckoning. The coming days are likely to be pivotal, not only for his recovery but also for decisions on how the National Guard will operate in the city.

At present, investigators continue to gather evidence, interview witnesses and evaluate security practices in an effort to prevent further tragedies. The incident has thrown into sharp relief the risks faced by uniformed personnel deployed in civilian environments.