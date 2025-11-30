White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is facing mounting scrutiny after her nephew's mother, Bruna Ferreira, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this month. The case has placed Leavitt's family ties under the spotlight, with critics accusing her of attempting to downplay her connection to Ferreira despite evidence of recent contact.

Ferreira, a Brazilian national, has been held at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile. Her attorney, Todd Pomerleau, said she was in regular contact with Leavitt and her relatives while co‑parenting her 11‑year‑old son, who is both Leavitt's nephew and godson. According to Pomerleau, Ferreira attended a recreational football match alongside the Leavitt family just weeks before her arrest.

Conflicting Accounts of a Close Relationship

The White House has sought to distance Leavitt from the controversy, with insiders claiming she has not spoken to Ferreira in 'years'. They insist the child has lived full‑time in New Hampshire with his father since birth and has never resided with his mother. Ferreira has rejected these claims, with her lawyer emphasising that she has remained present in her son's life and was stunned by suggestions to the contrary.

Pomerleau also noted that Ferreira had chosen Leavitt to be her son's godmother 'over her own sister', underscoring the closeness of their relationship. He criticised attempts to portray Ferreira as absent, saying: 'She's actually quite proud of [Karoline] for achieving her dreams, and she's just sitting there baffled, wondering what's going on.'

Immigration Status and Legal Dispute

The Department of Homeland Security alleges Ferreira overstayed a tourist visa. Pomerleau countered that she has lived in the US since childhood and was granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a programme introduced in 2012 to protect young people brought to the country from deportation. He rejected claims that Ferreira had a serious criminal record, noting that individuals with such records are ineligible for DACA.

Ferreira's family has also disputed DHS assertions, pointing out that she was in the process of applying for a green card that would allow her to remain in the U.S. permanently. Her lawyer highlighted the contradiction between official claims and her longstanding ties to the Leavitt family, remarking: 'A few weeks before her arrest, she's still a "criminal illegal alien" hanging out with the Leavitt family that's preaching against criminal legal aliens.'

Either Leavitt herself provided information to ICE to detain her relative — which would make her a horrible person — or she had been covering up the fact that her relative is an illegal immigrant — which would make her a hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/PWF5sGsBMH — Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@rshereme) November 26, 2025

Family Reaction and Public Pressure

The case has drawn attention in Leavitt's home state of New Hampshire. Her brother Michael Leavitt told local broadcaster WMUR that his priority was the well‑being of his son, acknowledging Ferreira's close relationship with the boy. Other relatives have criticised Leavitt for maintaining 'radio silence' on the detention, with a GoFundMe campaign set up by Ferreira's family raising more than $35,000 (£27,500).

Ferreira's sister, Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, described her as 'hardworking, kind, and always the first to offer help when someone needs it'. She added that Ferreira's absence has been especially painful for her son, who 'hopes every single day that she'll be home in time for the holidays'.

Leavitt has declined to comment publicly on the situation, but the controversy has placed her in a difficult position as one of the most visible figures in the Trump administration. The case highlights the tension between political messaging on immigration and the personal realities of family ties, leaving questions about how the administration will navigate the fallout.