Since August, Andrew Tate has been under movement restrictions that saw him unable to travel outside of Bucharest, Romania, without court approval.

However, the court has given the controversial influencer a small reprieve, allowing Tate to travel anywhere in Romania.

Over the last 14 months, a Romanian investigation into Tate's behaviour has been carried out. The former kickboxer and businessman is currently facing charges related to human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Tristan Tate, a brother of the infamous Andrew Tate, is also being investigated by the Romanian authorities. Both brothers have repeatedly denied any allegations against them.

In a statement outside the Romanian court, Tate spoke to reporters about the movement restrictions being slightly lifted.

Tate said: "Things are moving in the right direction... There's not a single video of an abused girl or one single statement against us."

Protecting his reputation, Tate went on to excuse the allegations with: "If you get too big and too successful, people are going to come and try and attack you."

Andrew Tate literally can’t fit anymore Cars in the Driveway 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/2hoEXajczT — Neo (@Neo__Hq) September 29, 2023

In January 2023, Tate had his assets seized by the authorities, including several luxury cars, designer accessories and cash. The number of confiscated belongings is reportedly worth around £3.2 million.

The court told Tate that they would not be releasing his assets, and the money could be used to compensate the victims if Tate is proven guilty.

"They took a lot of stuff... 15 cars, and they took a lot of things of a lot of value," Tate declared.

"It'd be nice to get my things back," the 36-year-old added.

This week, on 27 September, a YouGov poll revealed that one in six boys aged six to 15 have a positive view of Andrew Tate.

A huge 1,106 children took part in the survey.

The statistics showed that although a third, 33 per cent, of the young boys saw Tate as a negative influence, a staggering 17 per cent admitted to holding the controversial figure in a positive light.

Just five per cent of the schoolgirls viewed Tate as a positive influence in society.

Amongst the teenage boys between the ages of 13 and 15, 23 per cent of them held a positive view of Tate. However, over half of the subjects saw Tate as a negative figure.

Despite the 36-year-old being considered a concerning influence on young men and boys in the UK, a shocking 12 per cent of the male schoolkids agreed with Tate's misogynistic views on how women should be treated.

In the past, Tate has become notoriously known for demanding that women belong at home, can't drive and are the property of a man.

The sexist figure has also loudly expressed how he believes that rape victims should "bear responsibility" for their attacks, while also sharing his desire to date women aged 18-19 because he can "make an imprint" on them.

One in six boys aged 6-15 have a positive view of Andrew Tate



All boys aged 6-15

Positive view: 17%

Negative view: 33%

Don't know: 10%

Not heard of: 40%



Boys aged 13-15

Positive view: 23%

Negative view: 53%

Don't know: 9%

Not heard of: 16% pic.twitter.com/WPz4xkHpnC — YouGov (@YouGov) September 27, 2023

In his videos posted online, some of which have been viewed more than 90 million times, the 36-year-old described how he would react to a woman accusing him of cheating.

In the video, Tate said: "It's bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck. Shut up bitch."

A teacher, who works at a secondary school in the UK, told reporters: "It's difficult to pinpoint exactly when his influence filtered down into the schools, I worked in. But, after lockdown-induced remote learning, it was not difficult to notice the increase in discriminatory language alongside the rapid decline in overall student conduct."

"This manifestation of loud, rampant misogyny and abuse, spilling over into intolerant homophobia and transphobia, will continue to roll on in our schools until we, as a society, can get a handle on extinguishing the fires that social media fuels and characters like Andrew Tate start."