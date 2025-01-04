A Scottish local council has been condemned for its proposal to tax expectant mothers for the privilege of having their babies in a hospital.

Highland Council, which may or may not be run by the Scrooge McDuck wing of the Scottish National Party, has said it plans to charge tourists a five percent levy for overnight stays, beginning in autumn 2026.

'Lack Of Humanity'

The plan is expected to raise £10 million a year for the council, however it has been condemned by the Caithness Health Action Team for an 'incredible lack of humanity', due ti its impacting expectant mothers, the Telegraph reports.

Caithness is the most northerly region of mainland Scotland, with some towns over 100 miles away from the nearest hospital in Inverness. Because of the distances involved, many pregnant women in such areas stay in hotels and other accommodation the day before they are due to give birth. They too will be affected by this tax aimed at tourists. In some cases families have lose their babies due to medical emergencies and the inability to reach a hospital in good time.

Adding insult to injury, the planned tax will not apply to those visiting on cruise ships or motor homes.

Taxing The Unborn

Iain Gregory, from the Caithness Health Action Team, has called on Highland Council to withdraw their tax proposals, 'Thanks to a constant policy of centralisation, the vast majority of our mums-to-be are expected to travel there to have their babies. This is totally unacceptable in itself, but now the council's tourist tax will apply to NHS patients, with no exceptions being made.'

He added, 'A woman who is forced to undergo this journey, and who wishes to stay in a hotel or B&B for a day or so before her confinement, will be taxed along with her unborn baby.

'It will also apply to the thousands of other Caithness residents who require to travel south for medical treatment.'

Financial Pressures

The council has said it sees the proposed tax as a new source of long term funding. Concerns about the impact of the tax are not restricted to expectant mothers. The tourist and hospitality industries are also concerned that the tax could lead to a significant drop in business.

Councillors are expected to vote on whether or not to introduce the tax next year, following an ongoing public consultation. The council cited 'financial pressures' on its decision to introduce the proposal, adding that it is 'increasingly difficult [for the council] to contribute to the visitor economy in a way that delivers positive outcomes for visitors, the environment, communities and businesses'.