Samantha Kane, the only person in the UK to have changed gender three times, is selling her historic £5 million Carbisdale Castle in the Scottish Highlands after enduring bigoted backlash from locals. The 64-year-old castle owner, who purchased the property in 2022, has faced ongoing hostility from residents, who she claims are not ready for a transgender individual to own such a prominent landmark.

A Castle Steeped in History

Carbisdale Castle, located in Sutherland, Scotland, is a historic estate renowned for its grand architecture and cultural significance. The 19-room castle has been transformed under Kane's ownership into a luxury hotel, restaurant, and event venue. The castle offers guided tours, tea parties, and serves as a sought-after location for weddings, corporate events, and private gatherings. Visitors from around the world come to experience the castle's unique charm and the picturesque setting of the Scottish Highlands.

Despite its success as a tourist attraction, Kane has decided to put the castle on the market. The sale comes as a surprise, given her active role in the local community and her efforts to promote the castle as a hub for exclusive events. Just a week before the announcement, Kane had launched the "Duchess' Club," an exclusive club aimed at women leaders, offering the first 100 members a 50% discount on the membership fee, reducing it from £10,000 to £5,000.

Backlash and Discrimination

Kane's decision to sell Carbisdale Castle is rooted in the discrimination she has faced since moving to the Highlands. Born male, Kane transitioned to female in 1997 after emigrating from Iraq. She later reverted to male in 2004 to support her family but ultimately transitioned back to female in 2018, a decision she says has brought her lasting happiness.

Now known as Lady Carbisdale, Kane is the only known individual in the UK to have transitioned gender three times. Her successful career as a specialist legal adviser and head of investment at a Saudi-owned company allowed her to purchase and restore the 117-year-old castle. However, despite her investments in the property and her efforts to engage with the community, Kane has faced persistent hostility.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Kane revealed that her neighbours are not supportive of her as a transgender castle owner. "I think probably the Highlands is not ready for a transgender owner of the castle," she said. "It needs someone else to protect its future."

Police Involvement and Abuse

The tension between Kane and the local community began soon after her acquisition of the castle. Police were called to investigate homophobic remarks made about Kane during a community council meeting. The abuse extended online, with social media trolls joining in the attacks against the Iraqi-born castle owner.

Reflecting on the abuse she has endured, Kane said, "I really have been quite hurt by comments on my gender identity, so now I think it just needs someone, for a better word, 'normal' to take over." She expressed her frustration at how people seemed more inclined to let the castle fall into disrepair than accept her as its owner, saying that many would "rather see a ruined castle than a preserved one."

A Legacy of Restoration

Despite the backlash, Kane has remained dedicated to the preservation of Carbisdale Castle. Over the past two years, she has invested millions of pounds in the restoration of the estate, ensuring that the historic property is preserved for future generations. Kane's love for the castle is evident in her careful restoration efforts, which have brought new life to the estate.

"I arrived to restore a castle, and that is exactly what I've done," Kane told The Daily Mail. She now feels that it is time for someone else to take over the responsibility of maintaining the castle and its future.

Looking Forward

Kane's decision to sell Carbisdale Castle has sparked discussions about the challenges faced by transgender individuals in rural communities. Her experience highlights the difficulties of balancing personal identity with societal expectations, especially in areas where acceptance of transgender individuals may lag behind more progressive regions.

As she prepares to leave the castle behind, Kane remains proud of her work and content with the legacy she leaves. Despite the adversity she has faced, her contributions to the preservation of Carbisdale Castle will not be forgotten.

For now, the castle awaits a new owner—someone who, as Kane hopes, can continue the work she started and preserve this historic estate for future generations.