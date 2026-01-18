Taylor Swift is one of the most loved artists of her generation, and fans have embraced her relationship with Travis Kelce since the couple went public in 2023. Now, unverified speculation has emerged claiming the engaged couple has signed a prenuptial agreement with generous terms for Kelce, though no credible sources have confirmed these reports.

The claims originated from viral TikTok videos suggesting Swift is pregnant and has agreed to several touching promises in the prenup, including donating to Kelce's charity and splitting tour profits equally. However, neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed any of these details, and the reports remain purely speculative.

Viral Pregnancy Speculation

This week, a TikTok video about Swift allegedly being pregnant went viral. User jokejive235 alleged that the singer's pregnancy is the reason why she has not been seen in public in recent weeks, though this remains unsubstantiated.

The unverified claims suggest that after allegedly finding out she is expecting her first child with Kelce, Swift signed a prenuptial agreement. The document is allegedly in favour of Kelce, with claims that he broke down in tears after reading all the details. However, no evidence has been provided to support these assertions.

The alleged prenup details circulating online claim Swift promised to donate a substantial sum of money to her future husband's charity. The Eras Tour singer allegedly promised to split all her profits from her tours, song royalties, and other projects equally with Kelce, though these claims have not been verified.

Additionally, unverified reports suggest Swift wants to go on undisturbed yearly holidays with Kelce, which will last between 60 and 70 days. The singer allegedly mentioned top destinations, including Nashville and Paris. Claims also circulate that Swift promised to cancel her tour once she becomes pregnant and will focus on raising children until they can talk.

Someone Else's Baby Bump

This is not the first time Swift has been rumoured to be pregnant. Two years ago, a TikTok video about her touching someone else's growing baby bump went viral online. Fans were quick to assume that Swift was sending them a signal that she was ready to be a mother.

Another video on TikTok claimed that Kelce decided to retire from football because he and Swift are already expecting their first child. User bestiesd0 even uploaded an AI-generated photo of the couple holding an adorable baby.

Actual Baby Plans

As of now, there is no proof that Swift is pregnant. The singer has not shied away from talking about her family plans in the past. As far back as 2012, she revealed that she wants to have a minimum of four children. Years later, when a reporter asked Swift about her plans to have a baby, she redirected the conversation. The singer pointed out that men are not asked the same question when they turn 30.

'I don't really think men are asked that question when they turn 30, so I'm not going to answer that now,' she said, according to ABC News.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Swift and Kelce want children but would not wait too long before starting their own family. However, the time is not now for the couple.