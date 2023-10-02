Singer Taylor Swift is apparently making no effort to keep her interest in NFL star Travis Kelce under wraps. On Sunday, she was spotted arriving at the MetLife Stadium to watch her rumoured new beau and his Kansas City Chiefs play against the New York Jets.

Naturally, fans and media outlets could not contain their excitement after seeing the 12-time Grammy Award winner at another Chiefs match just a week after she was first seen at a game. This time, Kelce and co. managed to scrape past their opponents, winning the match 23-20.

Taylor and Blake are so cute 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4aPzdq7Sun — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 2, 2023

Swift caused quite a stir not just because of her presence, but also because she was accompanied by a number of other A-list friends. The singer was seen sporting a black long-sleeved top paired with denim shorts, a leather jacket and knee high boots as she watched alongside new BFF Sophie Turner and long-time buddies Ryan Reynolds, his wife Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

Kelce's mother, Donna, was also in the suite next to Swift, much like their previous appearance at the Arrowhead Stadium last week. Swift broke the internet when she was spotted in Kelce's hospitality suite wearing a red and white chiefs jacket alongside the NFL star's mum as they watched the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on September 24.

Upon his own admission in the days following the singer's shock appearance, Kelce said that he extended an invitation to Swift after he failed to speak to her after watching her Eras Tour stop at his team's home ground.

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift are in the suite together amongst a lot of Taylor's friends watching the Chiefs vs Jets game at Metlife in support of Travis Kelce! 🥹✨🏈🍻 pic.twitter.com/ooialrUD9K — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 2, 2023

The All-Pro tight end was not disappointed as Swift took him up on that invite as soon as she went on a short break before embarking on the South American leg of her massively successful tour.

The singer has been selling out some of the biggest venues in the United States for the past several months as she travelled cross-country for the Eras tour. She was forced to add several tour dates both in the United States and abroad after the demand for tickets made it clear that she could fill 50-70k capacity stadiums for 3-4 nights per city on average.

After concluding her US tour, she is taking a breather for a little over a month before heading to Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 9.

Who lit up the Stadium more?

Kelce previously shared that he invited Swift to the Arrowhead after watching her perform and told her that it was her turn to see him light up the venue. The same is the case for the MetLife Stadium, where Swift did three sold-out shows in May earlier this year.

Kelce and Swift were seen leaving the venue together, but they have not yet confirmed the status of their relationship. After her first appearance at one of his games, Kelce shared on the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast that he was delighted by Swift's positive impact. "Everybody was talking about her and in a great light," he said.

The 33-year-old athlete could not help but rave about how well the singer got along with his mother, Donna. He said: "To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that s--- was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure."

How did Kelce and Swift meet?

In the same podcast, Kelce admitted that he tried but failed to give Swift a friendship bracelet that contained his phone number after watching her concert at Arrowhead. He was later able to get in touch with her, however, and put the "ball in her court" by inviting her to watch his game.

Needless to say, she has now attended two matches in the span of a week, and fans of both celebrities are giddy with excitement. It remains to be seen how things will play out, and if a hit song will be born out of the new "friendship."