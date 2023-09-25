Sophie Turner is winning the public-relations aspect in her divorce from Joe Jonas because of her silence according to an expert. On the contrary, the singer has been accused of running a smear campaign against her for months.

PR guru Molly McPherson pointed out how the "Game of Thrones" actress has "the upper hand" in the divorce because "she chose to stay silent". She argued that "silence doesn't mean that you don't communicate".

On the contrary, she considers it as "just one of the means of communication" that she finds "to be one of the most powerful". She then explained her observations on how Turner is dealing with her divorce from Jonas in a recent TikTok post which she reposted on Instagram along with the caption: "The Art of Silence. How Sophie Turner's Quiet Strategy Shifted the Narrative in the Divorce from Joe Jonas."

McPherson said: "Sophie Turner's going through Joe Jonas team's 'allegedly' enacted smear campaign for months on Sophie Turner. They wanted to quiet her by telling the story that he's a great dad [and] the reason why the marriage is failing is because of her."

She added: "That whole PR spin backfired. That's the lesson that's the key takeaway. Okay, say less says you're in control. A limited response leaves no room for misinterpretation. It signals that you control the narrative. Say less says you have more power. Choosing when to speak makes your words more impactful and also showcases your authority."

McPherson referred to the alleged smear campaign against Turner coming from Jonas' PR team and said speaking too much can only lead to criticism. She then pointed to the time the singer publicly addressed the divorce on stage during the Jonas Brother's show at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium on September 9.

He told the crowd: "It's been a crazy week. I just wanna say, look, If you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay?"

McPherson said that Jonas already "diluted" his power or "lost the PR battle" by having "sources close" to him or "multiple parties" speak on his behalf. She said it muddles the message and weakens his control over his own narrative.

She added: "Sometimes, the most powerful voice in the room is the silent voice."

On the other hand, she said Turner won the PR battle when she was photographed walking with one of Jonas' exes, Taylor Swift. The singer once shared that Jonas broke up with her over a 25-second phone call. McPherson called it a powerful PR move to see the two women stepping out in public not just once but twice in New York for dinner.

Jonas filed for divorce in Florida on September 5 and Turner, in her own divorce papers filed in Manhattan, called the decision a surprise. She said she only learned about his filing through "the media".

The exes are currently embroiled in a custody battle over their two daughters. She sued him for withholding their passports thus preventing them to return with her to the U.K. She stated in her lawsuit that they had both agreed to make her native England their "forever home".

Turner also explained in her divorce filing that Jonas looked after the girls in the U.S.A. for a few weeks while on tour with his band because he has the days free to spend time with them. Meanwhile, she was busy filming her new drama "Joan" in the U.K.

In response to Turner's lawsuit, a representative for Jonas said he is "seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens."