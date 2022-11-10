Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows recently shared his thoughts on Twitter on artists who sell multiple versions of the same songs to boost chart positions. He called it manipulative and outright "fan abuse".

He said, "Selling multiple versions, repackages and bundles of your album to the same fan so that you can get a chart position that no one cares about and is manipulated should be called out for what it is.... Fan Abuse"

He later elaborated his thoughts by continuing, "I'll expand: many options are fine. It's when it becomes : buy the vinyl for ticket discounts... buy the cd version 1 for an extra track. Buy first week 8 track for an exclusive t shirt. Its all bullshit to make you buy the same shit to pump numbers. Thats fucked!

While M Shadows replied to one fan's tweet that his post wasn't made to shade any one artist and is meant for the industry as a whole," Everyone... the system.... Music as a commodity.... No art left to it... total joke," fans of Taylor Swift took have taken his comments personally. They are in an uproar over his tweets as they seem to throw shade on their favourite songstress whose "Anti-Hero" track is staying at the top of the U.K. chart for its third week.

The "Karma" singer has recently released two re-mixes for her chart-topping lead single. "Anti-Hero" (ft. Bleachers) and "Anti-Hero" (Roosevelt Remix) are available for download on her official website.

Taylor Swift's latest album "Midnights" also has five different versions of the album and comes with their own vinyl record counterparts. They come in the colours: Moonstone Blue Edition (the standard version), Jade Green Edition, Blood Moon Edition, and Mahogany Edition. Collecting these four different visions will give you the chance to turn her vinyl records into a functional wall clock.

Swift also has a Target-exclusive Lavender edition that offers 3 bonus tracks including 1 exclusive song and 2 re-mixes that are not available on streaming platforms.