Taylor Swift is not done giving money. Days after multiple news outlets reported her 'generous' donations worth millions, a stadium worker claimed the singer personally handed out cash gifts to staff working the Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas Day game.

The story, which surfaced through a personal Facebook post and shared by her fans, describes Swift thanking workers individually and giving them what one recipient said amounted to two weeks' pay. The account comes from a worker at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs played on Christmas Day.

🚨| A worker at the chiefs’ christmas day game at arrowhead shares how Taylor Swift was running around telling everyone merry christmas and gifted them $600.



“She was running around telling everyone merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on… pic.twitter.com/yFD2YZvvdh — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) December 29, 2025

According to the post, Swift was escorted through the stadium by security, alongside Travis Kelce and his mother, Donna Kelce, as she greeted staff who had been scheduled to work during the holiday.

The worker recalled Swift approaching directly, thanking them for working on Christmas and placing cash into their hand before moving on. It was only after the interaction ended that the recipient realised the amount was £470 ($600).

Why $600 Meant So Much

The worker explained that the £470 ($600) represented their entire take-home pay for two weeks.

They shared that they had just spent a similar amount on Christmas expenses for eight children, leaving them emotionally overwhelmed by the gesture. In the post, the worker said they immediately began crying and later decided to frame one of the bills rather than spend it.

Reactions on X were overwhelmingly supportive, with many users framing the story as further proof of Swift's long-standing reputation for generosity that she do not report herself.

Several comments praised the act as 'quietly doing the right thing', while others called out criticisms that Swift is an 'evil billionaire'. Some fans also coined playful nicknames like 'Taysanta' and 'Taygenerosity', noting that her money-giving gestures have become a familiar pattern rather than a one-off event for PR purposes.

Conversations About Wages

Beyond praise for Swift, the story also triggered discussion about wages in the US.

Multiple commenters fixated on the fact that £470 ($600) represented two weeks' pay, expressing shock at how low some stadium workers' earnings are.

Others pointed out that it sits just below the US threshold where cash gifts may be subject to additional tax reporting, suggesting the amount may have been deliberately chosen by Swift to avoid complications for the employees.

'$600 is the max before it gets taxed, if anyone was wondering why that specific amount', one user commented.

Fans also used the story to criticise other celebrities, comparing Swift's actions with those of artists that are more commercially driven than the popstar. 'It's funny she has donated so much this month and our environmentalist sustainability queen after talking about donations came out with more perfumes and bingo cards to sell', a commenter said, taking a jab at Billie Eilish who criticised billionaires, which her fans think also includes Swift.

However, there are still critics who argue that generosity should not be used as a benchmark for morality, especially when tied to extreme wealth.

A Pattern Fans Say Is Familiar

Supporters were quick to note that similar stories about Swift have circulated for years.

From £147 million ($197 million) bonuses given to Eras tour staff to private donations during crises, to organisations, and random GoFundMe profiles.

Commenters argued that the consistency of these accounts makes accusations of fabrication and 'PR' strategy unlikely, even without formal confirmation from Swfit's team themselves. As one sentiment repeated across posts suggested, people may dislike her music, but her treatment of workers has long been described as 'respectful' and 'generous'.