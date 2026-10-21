A viral online claim that Taylor Swift tried to chart-block the late rapper Mac Miller in 2018 raced across TikTok and X this week, yet Swift released no album that year, undermining the claim that she used a competing album to bury his work.

What the Viral Claim Alleges

The accusation, carried by short videos and re-posted screenshots, says Swift timed a release to smother Miller's album 'Swimming' as it charted in 2018, then again as fans lifted it after his death that September. It casts her as crushing a grieving fanbase's tribute to a lost artist. Miller, who died at 26, remains deeply loved, which gives the charge its sting and its reach.

Why the Timeline Doesn't Add Up

Swift released no album in 2018. Her sixth record, 'reputation', came in November 2017, and her next, 'Lover', did not arrive until August 2019. This release timeline doesn't support the claim that she used a competing album to block Miller's record.

She did put out singles that year, and the claim leans on them. 'Delicate' went to radio in March and 'Babe', a Sugarland track she features on, was released as a single in June. Both came out before 'Swimming' hit shops on 3 August, so neither could have blocked a record that wasn't out yet.

'Swimming' entered the Billboard 200 at number three, held off the top by Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' and other rivals, none of them Swift. After Miller died on 7 September, the album climbed back into the top 10 as fans mourned, and Swift released nothing in that window either. Her next single of her own, 'ME!', did not come until April 2019.

The Signs of a Manufactured Pile-on

The accusation did not surface on its own. It latched onto a live dispute, after Swift added piano and acoustic versions of her single 'Patient Zero' on 16 October, the same day Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan pushed a remix of Rodrigo's 'Expectations'. That revived years of chart-blocking claims, from Katy Perry in 2017 to Miley Cyrus in 2025, and the Miller story was grafted on top. Old grievances travel easily because they ride on names everyone knows, and a bold caption over a cropped image can reach thousands before anyone checks it.

The way it spread has been presented as evidence of a staged push, but the available details do not establish coordination. Some accounts that drove the claim hardest have reportedly deleted their posts or changed their usernames and layouts since, the sort of clean-up that may prompt questions but does not prove coordination.

How To Spot a Rumour Before You Share It

To establish an album chart-block, there must be evidence of a competing release in the relevant chart week. The Miller version is not supported by the timeline presented here, because Swift had no album out in 2018 and dropped nothing at all around his death. A short look at public release dates can help test the claim.

Readers are the network that moves scripted outrage, which is what makes the check worth the effort. The Rodrigo row is real and worth arguing over. The Miller accusation is unsupported by the release timeline presented here, and the tell was there from the start, in a date.