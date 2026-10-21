Taylor Swift is facing another round of chart-blocking allegations after viral TikTok videos and X posts claimed she tried to undermine Mac Miller's music following his death in 2018.

The accusations resurfaced this week amid criticism of Swift's latest release strategy, but the historical timeline shows a different picture.

Swifties in the comments and videos have pointed out that Swift, in fact, released no studio album that year. Fans have since challenged the posts, pointing to Miller's actual chart performance and questioning how the allegation originated.

Did Taylor Swift Try to Block Mac Miller's 2018 Album?

Miller released his fifth studio album, Swimming, on 3 August 2018, more than a month before his death on 7 September, aged 26.

According to Billboard's chart figures reported at the time, Swimming debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 66,000 equivalent album units. Following his death, it climbed from No. 71 to No. 6, earning 67,000 units as listeners revisited his work.

Swift's Reputation had arrived in November 2017, while her next studio album, Lover, was released in August 2019. Her Reputation Stadium Tour ran throughout much of 2018, with concerts across North America, Europe and elsewhere.

Although tracks from Reputation remained in circulation, there is no documented Swift album release timed to prevent Swimming from reaching the top of the charts, either at its debut or after Miller died.

Eminem's surprise album Kamikaze, released on 31 August 2018, was among the records competing on the Billboard 200 during September. However, its chart position alone does not establish any intention to suppress Miller's music.

Taylor Swift Fans Challenge Viral Mac Miller Claims

A social media post discussing the allegations said several accounts spreading the claims had changed usernames or disappeared. That observation has not been independently established as evidence of a coordinated campaign.

Fans nevertheless questioned the basic chronology. 'What did she release in 2018.....?' one commenter asked. Another wrote, 'Mind you Taylor didnt even release anything in 2018 until Lover which was 2019.'

Others accused critics of repeatedly inventing reasons to attack Swift. One comment read, 'I swear people are running out of things to hate on her about.'

The exchanges reflect a heated online argument rather than new evidence of interference with Miller's chart results, despite the speed with which the accusation circulated.

Why Are Taylor Swift Chart-Blocking Accusations Resurfacing?

The renewed debate follows Swift's release of acoustic and piano versions of Patient Zero on streaming platforms on 16 October, shortly after Olivia Rodrigo unveiled an Expectations remix featuring Chappell Roan.

Taylor Nation, Swift's official promotional account, confirmed the new versions were available. Their timing prompted some listeners to accuse Swift of trying to divert streams from Rodrigo, although neither artist has publicly confirmed such a motive.

The Rodrigo collaboration was announced beforehand, and Swift's alternate recordings had already been offered as digital purchases earlier in October.

Those overlapping releases help explain the wider conversation about chart competition. They provide no evidence that Swift targeted Miller in 2018, when Swimming achieved two top-ten chart placements and subsequently received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.