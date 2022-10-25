Taylor Swift's second music video from her newest album features one of her cheekiest love songs, "Bejeweled." In a modern reinvention of the familiar fairy tale of a "wench" making her way to the ball despite the stepmother and stepsisters' disapproval, Taylor Swift trades her rags for sparkling riches in this star-studded video.

Swift wrote and directed the music video herself and cast her close friends Jack Antonoff and the Haim sisters as the prince and evil stepsisters. Muti-awarded icon Laura Dern also appears as the evil step mom that bars Taylor from attending the ball, while American vedette Dita Von Teese dazzles as the shimmering fairy goddess.

The lyrics of "Bejeweled" seem to be directed to Calvin Harris, who she dated for a year from 2015 to 2016 but ultimately broke up with because he didn't appreciate her. Swift sings, "Baby love, I think I've been a little too kind. Didn't notice you walking all over my peace of mind" and, "They ask, 'Do you have a man?' I could still say, 'I don't remember"). When the couple split on June 2, 2016, a source told E! That Calvin wasn't giving her much attention or support. "[She] was really disappointed in Calvin and felt like he wasn't there for her. The relationship wasn't progressing the way she wanted it to. She felt like he wasn't taking it seriously enough and wouldn't come through for her when she needed him most," the source said.

The line " Best believe I'm still bejeweled, when I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer," could also be referencing the silver Louis Vuitton snakeskin dress Swift wore to the 2016 Met Gala night. It was here that she had a viral dance-off moment with Tom Hiddleston shortly before she broke up with Harris. Taylor and Tom had a short-lived summer fling immediately after her break-up that was heavily documented by the paparazzi.

The 2016 Met Gala was also the night when she first met her present boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, which she references in her song "Dress" off her album "Reputation" with the lyrics "flashback when you met me, your buzzcut and my hair bleached" and later again in one of Midnight's later tracks, "Mastermind."

Swift's autobiographical album "Midnights" is available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.