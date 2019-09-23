Team Europe has beaten Team World to lift the Laver Cup in Geneva, Switzerland. Europe sealed their victory after Alexander Zverev defeated Milos Raonic in a tense encounter. Zverev won the duel 6-4, 3-6, 10-4, which marked Europe's third consecutive victory in the event.

At the end of the previous night, Team World was down 5-7. However, they quickly turned things around on day 3 and attempted an upset. In the doubles segment, Team World's John Isner and Jack Sock beat European pair Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.

As a result, Team World was suddenly up 8-7. The final day's matches were all worth 3 points. Team World's Taylor Fritz then defeated Europe's Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 10-5, to take the score up to 11-7 in favour of Team World.

From there, Team World supporters were hopeful of their team's probability of clinching the Laver Cup title. However, the European team had other plans. After Federer beat Isner, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) in the singles segment, the Europeans came closer to glory. The win was secured when Zverev finally won against Raonic.

During the final day's play, both the teams needed to withdraw players because of injuries. For Team Europe, it was the heavyweight Spaniard Rafael Nadal who opted out of the tournament because of his recurring wrist injury.

For Team World, Nick Kyrgios stepped out of the game. If things would have gone right for these players, Nadal and Federer would have joined forces for a doubles game. In the singles segment, Nadal would have duelled against Kyrgios.

It is because of the Spaniard's injury that Team Europe was forced to replace the maestro with Tsitsipas for the doubles event. On the other hand, Thiem competed in Nadal's place for the singles match. For Team World, Fritz replaced Kyrgios.

The Laver Cup kicked off for the first time three years ago. Right from its inception, Team Europe won every edition of the tournament. Team World is yet to open its Laver Cup account. This season, it seemed that Team World will clinch its maiden title after they rallied in the final day. However, Team Europe once again emerged as winners in Geneva.

As reported by the BBC, Team Europe Captain Bjorn Borg said, "I'm very proud of my team. I'm a very happy captain."