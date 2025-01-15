When Jesus Christ came to this earth over 2,000 years ago, he was greeted by three wise men and presented with precious gifts. As the US and the world prepares to greet the second coming of Donald Trump, he too will be greeted by three modern day 'wise men' at his inauguration on 20 January in the form of tech billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos.

It is unlikely that frankincense or myrrh will make an appearance at the inauguration ceremony, however 'gold' and other gifts have already been presented to the returning sovereign. In return all three will be seated together in a prominent position at the ceremony, together with Trump's cabinet picks.

Gifts For The Returning President

Musk is the most fervent of the three, declaring himself 'all in' for Trump ahead of the election and personally donating over a quarter of a billion dollars to Trump's re-election campaign. He has said that he feels 'honoured' to be given such a prominent position at the inauguration.

Zuckerberg and Bezos have been more subtle in their support, or at least, non-opposition, towards Trump. Both have pledged a million dollars towards the funding of the inauguration.

During the election Bezos reportedly prevented the Washington Post, which he owns, from endorsing Kamala Harris, instead opting for neutrality.

Zuckerberg's Facebook has recently said it will be dispensing with it's liberal leaning censors and moving to the community moderation model favoured by Musk's X. Facebook also recently saw the departure of the liberal Nick Clegg as president of global affairs. Clegg will be replaced by Republican Joel Kaplan. Both moves have been interpreted as attempts to curry favour with the new regime.

The combined net worth of these three men alone is believed to be well over £725 billion.

Who Else Is Invited?

Other guests at the inauguration include all of the remaining former presidents, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Singer Carrie Underwood is also expected to attend and perform America The Beautiful, while the Village People have also confirmed that they have accepted an invitation.

A number of current and former world leaders have also been invited, including Xi Jinping of China, Georgia Meloni of Italy, Viktor Orban of Hungary and Javier Milei of Argentina.

In Britain, 'No British PM' is trending on X as Keir Starmer was not invited to the event, although X users were quick to point out that British prime ministers are never invited to the inauguration. While Starmer may not be attending, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has confirmed that he will be there.