Tensions flared anew in Minneapolis on Thursday as protesters clashed with law enforcement following the shooting of a Venezuelan national by a federal agent. The incident, occurring late Wednesday in the city's north side, stemmed from an immigration enforcement operation where the man allegedly assaulted an officer with a shovel and broom after fleeing a traffic stop.

Authorities reported the man sustained a non-life-threatening leg wound, while the assaulted officer was hospitalised. This event comes just a week after a fatal ICE shooting in the area, heightening local tensions.

Incident Details

During a targeted traffic stop around 6:50 pm on 14 January, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents attempted to apprehend a Venezuelan man described as being in the US illegally. According to DHS, he drove off, crashed into a parked car, and fled on foot. An officer caught up, but the man resisted arrest and began assaulting him.

Two individuals emerged from a nearby apartment, joining the attack with a snow shovel and broom handle. Fearing for his life amid the ambush by three people, the officer fired a defensive shot, striking the initial suspect in the leg. The man was taken to hospital with non-critical injuries, and the officer was also hospitalised following the assault.

The two accomplices were taken into custody. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a car chase prior to the confrontation. This account aligns with statements from multiple officials, though some local accounts on social media question the sequence of events.

Protests and Clashes

The shooting ignited immediate demonstrations, with around 200 protesters gathering at the scene, confronting federal and local law enforcement for several hours. Officers deployed chemical irritants and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, while some demonstrators vandalised vehicles.

Video footage from the area showed chaotic scenes, including one instance where a protester was slammed to the ground by agents. As captured by journalist Mario Nawfal on X, the confrontations highlighted the raw anger in the community.

This unrest echoes the protests following the 7 January killing of Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, which had already prompted calls for federal agents to leave the state.

Demonstrators chanted against ICE presence, viewing the operations as excessive. City officials urged calm, but the night ended with heightened security measures. The broader context includes Operation Metro Surge, a ramped-up immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities, criticised for targeting immigrant communities.

Official Reactions

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz condemned the federal actions, stating, 'This long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement. Instead, it is a campaign of organised brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government.' He had earlier called for an end to the 'occupation' by immigration agents.

The DHS rebuked Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for 'actively encouraging an organised resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers.' Federal officials defended the shooting as self-defence, emphasising the dangers agents face. An investigation is underway, with the FBI involved in the prior Good case. Local leaders expressed solidarity with immigrant communities, demanding federal withdrawal.

As of 15 January 2026, the situation remains tense, with potential for further protests. Community groups are organising vigils, and state officials continue to press for de-escalation. The incidents underscore ongoing debates over immigration policy and enforcement tactics in urban areas.