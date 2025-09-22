US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk shared the spotlight on Sunday at the memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, their first public appearance together since a high-profile rift earlier this year.

In Glendale, Arizona, the two men clasped hands and exchanged a few quiet words before tens of thousands of mourners. The brief but highly symbolic moment has reignited speculation that the once-close allies may be edging toward reconciliation.

How Trump And Musk Became Close

Trump and Musk's relationship once stood as one of the most visible alliances in American politics and business. During Trump's 2024 re-election campaign, Musk was a vocal supporter, lending both his influence and technological expertise to the president's cause.

Following Trump's return to the White House, Musk was appointed head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a short-lived but highly publicised office designed to cut wasteful spending.

For 130 days, Musk held a prominent position within Trump's circle, appearing regularly at the Oval Office and speaking with authority on government reform.

Their partnership seemed mutually beneficial. Trump often praised Musk in glowing terms, calling him 'an incredible patriot', while Musk's profile soared as he embraced a quasi-political role alongside his corporate empire at Tesla and SpaceX.

But beneath the surface, tensions were building.

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.



This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.



Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

Why They Fell Out

The split became public in June 2025. Musk denounced Trump's controversial 'One, Big, Beautiful Bill', arguing that it would add $2.5 trillion to the national debt.

Calling it a 'disgusting abomination', Musk posted a scathing critique on X, once again showcasing his willingness to challenge even his political allies in front of millions.

Trump did not take kindly to the attack. The disagreement spilled into a series of barbed exchanges, with Musk even suggesting — without providing evidence — that Trump's name appeared in the unsealed Epstein files.

Though Musk expressed regret days later, admitting he had gone too far, the rift appeared irreparable. Trump attempted to downplay the feud, claiming he bore 'no hard feelings', but the damage to their working relationship was evident.

Observers saw the end of what had once been called a 'bromance of politics and tech'.

Charlie Kirk 2 months ago: “I think Elon and Trump will reconcile.” 🙌🏼

pic.twitter.com/vAT3jI0SCu — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 21, 2025

What Happened At The Memorial

That made Sunday's encounter all the more striking. The memorial for Charlie Kirk, held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, drew thousands of conservative activists, political figures and supporters. Kirk, 31, had been assassinated on 10 September while addressing a university rally in Utah.

Trump was among the main speakers, delivering remarks that veered between personal tribute and campaign-style attacks on Democrats. But before he took the stage, Musk walked over to him, shook his hand, and briefly sat beside him. The pair were seen chatting quietly, smiling at intervals, before Musk moved back to another section of the seating area.

Musk later posted a photo of the moment on X with the caption: 'For Charlie'. For many, the gesture underscored the symbolic significance of the meeting.

Kirk himself had once predicted such a reconciliation, remarking that Trump and Musk ultimately 'wanted the same thing' and would one day 'set aside their differences'.

Politics, Legacy And Unanswered Questions

While the handshake was short-lived, it has sparked fresh debate about whether Trump and Musk might restore their political alliance.

For Trump, the return of a powerful tech ally could bolster his image as a leader bridging business and governance.

For Musk, alignment with Trump could prove strategically advantageous, particularly given his role as one of the most influential voices on X and his public scepticism of Democratic leadership.

What the Arizona meeting did highlight was the enduring influence of Charlie Kirk, even after his death. The memorial was not only a moment of mourning but also a gathering point for America's right-wing movement — a stage where old allies and rivals alike found themselves drawn together.