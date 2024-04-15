esla heavily emphasises the Cybertruck's American origin, but a recent discovery revealed that the pickup truck's steering wheel system uses a Mexican-made component.

During a disassembly of the new Cybertruck for an online video, mechanics found a label that confirmed the steering motor's Mexican origin. This Mexican-made steering motor is the same component linked to numerous breakdowns in newly acquired Cybertrucks, with some failing moments after leaving the dealership.

While Tesla touts the Cybertruck as the "most American-made" pickup truck, with 65 percent of parts originating from the US or Canada, a recent teardown by Caresoft exposed a different reality. The teardown revealed that a key component, the steering motor, was made in Mexico.

Taking to Musk's social media platform, X, Jim Haselhorst wrote: "Actually, Tesla Cybertruck is not only made in America but so are all the parts used to make it (including the batteries Ford gets from CATL and are made in China)."

Mexico is teeming with foreign companies-owned facilities that manufacture steer-by-wire systems, specifically Germany-based Pass Automotive. In 2022, Stephan Matz, the general director of Pass Automotive Mexico, announced that the company will produce parts for Tesla's EVs.

Investigation Links Mexico-Made Part to Cybertruck Steering Problems

However, details regarding the Tesla models or components involved in this partnership were not disclosed. Mordor Intelligence claims five companies manufacture EV motor and steering equipment, which include JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NSK Ltd and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Alarming reports have surfaced from many recent Cybertruck owners, detailing malfunctions with the steer-by-wire system. These breakdowns, some happening immediately after driving off the dealership lot, highlight a potentially severe problem.

Entrepreneur Thomas Remo's excitement over his brand new £65809.10 ($82,000) Cybertruck purchase in Irvine, California, quickly turned sour. He shared a video documenting the vehicle malfunctioning just inches after driving off the dealership lot and failing another "30 times" after on the first day.

Remo's initial thrill behind the wheel of his new Cybertruck was cut short. Mere moments after accelerating, the central display erupted in a flurry of red flashes and warning beeps, notifying him of a critical steering issue. The vehicle lurched to a slow crawl, forcing him to pull over and head straight back to the dealership.

While Remo managed to pull over after the steering malfunction, Arizona resident Matthew Chirello wasn't so fortunate when he encountered the same problem this month. After sharing his experience on X, Chirello has since deleted the posts.

Chirello shared a picture of his Cybertruck being towed in the X post. "Love Tesla and my Cybertruck but 'catastrophe failure' with steering and brakes while on a road trip with wife and toddler," the Cybertruck owner wrote.

Adding to the concerns surrounding the Cybertruck's steering issues, a California customer who took delivery of his Cybertruck this month shared on Saturday that the vehicle barely made it a mile before requiring a tow truck due to the same steering issue.

The California customer shared their experience on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum. Their post included a photo of their new Tesla being loaded onto a tow truck.