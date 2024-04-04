Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims that the Cybertruck is "apocalypse-proof," but one customer's new truck broke down less than a mile from the dealership.

In a video documenting his experience, Entrepreneur Thomas Remo picked up his £64815.22 ($82,000) electric vehicle (EV) in Irvine, California. Remo's excitement turned sour when the truck "broke not even six inches off the lot" and "failed another 30 times" throughout the first day.

As Remo accelerated, the centre screen flashed red, suggesting a critical steering alert with a beeping sound. The vehicle automatically slowed to a crawl, about four miles per hour, forcing him to pull over and return to the dealership.

Remo questioned if his malfunctioning vehicle was "Tesla's biggest lemon yet." Earlier, buyers expressed outrage over the £2371.65 ($3,000) attachable tent, significantly differing from Elon Musk's advertised design.

Since deliveries began in November last year, cybertruck sightings have centered on the West Coast. This could be due to Musk's automotive company prioritising deliveries closer to its Fremont, California factory, or it could be a result of higher demand in those regions.

A pilot and mechanic, Remo offers a unique perspective on the private plane industry through his YouTube channel, GearDown. He also shares his experiences flying with A-list celebrities. Recently, Remo took viewers on a journey with him to pick up his new Tesla Cybertruck.

From dream machine to limp mode: Tesla Cybertruck mishap

The video begins at Tesla in Irvine, California, where Remo picks up his new Tesla Cybertruck. After leaving the dealership parking lot, Remo punched the accelerator to unleash the 600 horsepower of the Dual Motor in his new Tesla Cybertruck.

All seemed well for a few seconds until a sudden blare erupted from the centre dashboard, turning it into a sea of flashing lights and alarms. Remo jokingly said, "I literally broke it right out the gate. Elon, what are you doing bro? How is it already broken?"

The flashing lights indicated a critical issue with the vehicle's steer-by-wire system, forcing the truck into a limited functionality mode (limp mode) that restricted its speed to four miles per hour.

According to a report by Electrek, Tesla's steer-by-wire system, patented last year, ditches mechanical linkages in favour of electrical or electromechanical controls for steering.

Nice observation by @MKBHD on the steer-by-wire system of the Cybertruck.



When you go back to the past design and it feels weird, and less convenient, that's solid proof that it is a great design. pic.twitter.com/OToyMDLl53 — Liam Nucleus (@LiamNucleus) March 30, 2024

While steer-by-wire systems promise benefits like improved handling, potential downsides include increased maintenance costs. More importantly, as Remo's experience shows, any glitch in the system could lead to a complete loss of control.

Remo was one of many who encountered this issue. Another Cybertruck owner, Arizona-based Matthew Chirello, reportedly experienced a similar steering malfunction while on a road trip with his family. Chirello shared his story on X, including a photo of his truck being towed, but the details are no longer publicly available.

On March 5, a Cybertruck owner from California shared a photo on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum showing the owner's dashboard displaying a sizeable red notification: "Pull over safely. Critical steering issue detected."

"My Cybertruck went directly from delivery to service (very sad), and Tesla has been diagnosing the issue for five days. They still don't know what's wrong with it," the person shared.

Despite online reports of steer-by-wire malfunctions in the Cybertruck, Musk recently announced that Tesla is developing a mod package to transform the electric pickup truck into a functional boat. Earlier this year, the 52-year-old billionaire teased a few other upcoming Tesla products without divulging any specifics.