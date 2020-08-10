Eighty-two individuals in Texas got sick after suffering from cyclosporiasis, a parasitic infection that causes a range of symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that cyclosporiasis is an illness caused by a microscopic parasite. Fox News reports that the symptoms of this infection include diarrhoea, frequent bowel movements, loss of appetite, bloating, weight loss, stomach cramps, fatigue, and nausea. These symptoms can take up to a week to appear following an infection.

The most common source of the parasite is water or food contaminated by feces. However, public health officials in Austin, Texas are still trying to find out where the intestinal illness came from, which affected Austin-Travis County.

Health officials stated that previously, the source of such an outbreak would either be fruits or vegetables. The most common food sources include basil, cilantro, onions, and raspberries.

In July, the CDC warned multiple states of a cyclospora outbreak from bagged salads. However, Texas was not included in the list.

Janet Pichette, Austin Public Health's (APH) chief epidemiologist stated that while the country is facing COVID-19, other infections and diseases that are common cannot just be forgotten. She also underscored simple methods that could help prevent the spread of diseases and infections like cyclosporiasis.

Pichette reiterated washing fresh produce thoroughly. She also emphasised cleanliness when it comes to handling food and to separate produce from seafood and raw meat.

To further prevent foodborne illnesses, APH advised that one must not forget to wash the hands with soap and warm water. This should be done before preparing fruits and vegetables, as well as after.

Countertops must be cleaned, especially when there is raw meat involved, along with fruits and vegetables. Also, making sure that bruised areas on vegetables and fruits are cut off before preparation would be wise. Once fruits and vegetables have been cut or peeled, they must be refrigerated within two hours.

Food borne illnesses are not rare, but taking precautionary measures such as proper food handling can be a great way to avoid it. The APH stated that the first cyclosporiasis case that was reported to them was on June 1. The cases rose to 82 as of Wednesday.