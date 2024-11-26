A Thai influencer, on the run after orchestrating a massive fraud scheme, was arrested in Indonesia after authorities uncovered her true identity. The woman, Natthamon Khongchak, widely known as "Nutty," was exposed when she failed to sing the Indonesian national anthem during an encounter with immigration officials. Following her arrest, she was extradited to Thailand, where she faces charges related to a scam that defrauded over 6,000 victims of nearly 2 billion baht (US$59 million).

Meet "Nutty": From YouTube Star to Wanted Criminal

Nutty, a 31-year-old former YouTube sensation, initially rose to fame with her singing and dancing videos, gaining over 800,000 subscribers. Known for covering K-pop hits from groups like Blackpink and BTS, she even made a brief debut in South Korea under the Dream Cinema label. However, her career took a darker turn when she pivoted to promoting herself as a successful investor and forex trader.

Appearing on a Thai TV show alongside her mother, Nutty flaunted a luxurious lifestyle, claiming their family owned 14 cars and employed 22 nannies. This image helped her launch a forex investment scheme in 2022, promising extravagant returns: 25% in three months, 30% in six months, and 35% in a year.

The promises quickly unravelled as victims realised they were not receiving any returns. Nutty reportedly blamed a trading error and threatened that any police reports would prevent her from repaying their money. By mid-2022, she, her mother, and their secretary, Nichaphat Rattanukrom, had vanished.

Arrest and Extradition

Nutty's run came to an end on October 18, 2024, when she and her mother were arrested in Indonesia's Riau province. Disguised as locals, they had illegally entered Indonesia after crossing from southern Thailand into Malaysia. Their downfall came when Nutty attempted to apply for an Indonesian passport. Immigration officials became suspicious due to her foreign accent and asked her to sing the national anthem and recite the country's Pancasila, Indonesia's state philosophy. Her inability to do so revealed her true identity.

Per Bangkok Post, Nutty and her mother were arrested for illegal entry. They were extradited to Thailand on October 25, where the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) resumed its investigation into their pyramid scheme. Rattanukrom remains at large.

Details of the Fraud

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Nutty's fraudulent scheme promised high-yield returns to thousands of investors. Victims reported losses totalling nearly US$59 million, and Thai police have issued 13 warrants against her and two against her mother.

The DSI has already seized assets worth 16 million baht (US$470,000) linked to the scam and is actively tracing additional funds. Lawyer Phaisal Ruangri, representing a group of victims, described Nutty's operation as one that preyed on her popularity. "She used her fame to deceive her followers, making it easier for people to trust her promises," he said.

Broader Implications for Thailand

Nutty's case highlights the growing sophistication of financial scams in Thailand. According to Reuters, Thai authorities recently arrested 18 individuals in connection with another pyramid scheme that defrauded victims of 1.61 billion baht (US$48 million). Between March 2022 and May 2024, police documented over 500,000 financial fraud cases, with total losses exceeding 63 billion baht (US$1.8 billion).

This surge in fraudulent activity has prompted calls for stronger regulations and public awareness campaigns to protect citizens. Nutty's case underscores how influential figures can exploit their platforms for personal gain, making it critical for potential investors to exercise caution.

Facing Justice

Now back in Thailand, Nutty faces serious legal repercussions. Fraud charges in Thailand carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Before being taken into custody, she expressed regret and a desire to apologise to her victims but declined to elaborate on the scam.

Her arrest has sparked discussions on social media, with some condemning her actions while others mocked her attempt to deceive authorities. "She was clever enough to scam billions but foolish enough to try fooling immigration officials," remarked one commenter online.