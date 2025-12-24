The political divide in America has long been defined by sharp rhetoric, but a recent exchange between podcaster Joy Reid and Turning Point USA's Erika Kirk has taken the animosity to a profoundly personal level. What began as a viral moment of a hug has devolved into a public feud over boundaries, trust, and the historical weight of physical touch.

After Erika Kirk jokingly offered her a "really, really good hug" during a live event, former MSNBC host Joy Reid issued a sharp, unambiguous rejection. 'Absolutely not. Uh, don't come near me. Don't touch me,' Reid said on her show. 'I would never let you get close enough to hug me 'cause I don't trust you.'

Joy Reid Rejects Erika Kirk's 'Good Hug' Offer

Reid's remarks came after Erika Kirk, the widow of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, suggested during a live event that the political commentator 'probably needs a really, really good hug.'

Reid doubled down on her stance, stating her lack of trust was the reason before pivoting to a broader cultural warning about the historical context of touching Black women's hair, asserting that such gestures are not tolerated in the modern era.

Reid told Erika to mind her own business and convince the Christian nationalists who support TPUSA to 'understand why you're working and not home with your children, who now don't have a daddy.'

Erika Kirk Jokes About Reid at AmericaFest

The friction reached a fever pitch during the opening night of Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona. At the event, Erika Kirk officially endorsed JD Vance as the next president, and she recounted their viral hug back in October when she introduced him at a TPUSA event.

Their onstage embrace went viral because many found it too intimate. Among those who reacted was Joy Reid, who called out Erika for the way she rubbed Vance's head and her choice of outfit at the event. 'Holdin on the back of his head and rubbin on his head!' Reid said. 'You not doin' that right. You supposed to be a widow, you in leatha pants! That's not widow-wear.

Erika clapped back at Reid when she endorsed Vance and joked about their viral hug, saying Reid probably needed the same. 'And honestly, I'm here for it if she needs it. I've got a good hug for you... I'll even touch the back of your head,' Erika jokingly said, prompting the crowd to cheer and clap their hands.

Joy Reid's Animosity with the Kirk Family

The tension between Joy Reid and the Kirks is not merely a recent social media spat; it is a long-standing feud rooted in fundamental ideological differences. Reid has spent years using her platform to criticise Charlie Kirk's rhetoric, often labelling Turning Point USA's activities as 'hate speech'.

Following his death, Reid faced intense netizens' outrage for defending an analyst who suggested that Kirk's own divisive language made such an event almost inevitable. After Erika Kirk took over TPUSA leadership, Reid's focus shifted to the widow, mocking her public appearances and social circles, thereby continuing the feud.