Karley Scott Collins is suddenly trending in celebrity news as she is being linked to Keith Urban following his divorce from Nicole Kidman. She is only 26 years old, but despite the significant age gap, it has been rumoured that she has already moved in with the 58-year-old country superstar.

Amid dating rumours linking Collins and Urban, public interest has grown around the woman believed to have captured the attention and rekindled the country star's love life after his split from Nicole Kidman. Although she is not yet a household name and may be unknown to the mainstream audience, she is a rising country singer currently signed to Sony Music Nashville.

Early Years and Music Journey

Collins was born and grew up in Florida, where she discovered her passion for music. At a young age, she already knew she wanted to be a musician after participating in an audition. In her previous interview with Country Swag, she shared that she was also an actress when she was young, and that was actually how she started music.

'I got started in music because I was an actress when I was younger,' she said. 'When I was nine, I had got this audition and they told me I needed to learn how to play guitar for it. So, that was when I picked up my first guitar ever, and I just kind of just really fell in love with it, and pretty much never put it down.'

What began as a requirement quickly became her passion. Not long after she first picked up a guitar, Collins started writing her own songs. Her family also loves listening to music, and growing up hearing different types of songs helped shape her future as a country artist.

The singer said that her father would play rock music when driving her to school, whilst her grandmother played a lot of country music when she was growing up, such as Willie Nelson. Collins also said that the second she picked up a guitar, everything just clicked for her.

She further shared that as soon as she learnt how to put chords together, she started writing her own songs. Collins was mostly inspired by popular artists including Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, and Guns N' Roses.

Career-Changing Moment

After graduating from high school, Collins spent time in Nashville, where she found herself drawn to country music. Those early performance experiences played a key role in building her confidence, which made her decide to pursue a full-time music career.

She then landed her first publishing deal when a publisher who was passing by overheard her song. Collins continued to make connections in the Nashville music industry after securing her first deal. Eventually, she was signed by Sony Music Nashville after dedicating herself to her music.

'I started travelling to Nashville probably when I was around 18 and just kind of started meeting people and writing with people around here,' she said. 'People have been really, really open to me and my music and I'm proud to be a woman in music, that's for sure.'

Acting Career

Karley Scott Collins also received acting projects and accepted them before shifting her full focus to music. She appeared in the ABC's Once Upon a Time TV drama series, where she played Gretel. Although her first experience in the entertainment industry was acting, she realised that her true passion is songwriting and performing.

Collins eventually decided to move to Nashville and collaborated with veteran producers and writers. Her signing to Sony Music Nashville is the most significant milestone in her career, as she was able to release her first song titled 'Heavenly' under the label in 2022. In September of last year, she dropped her full-length debut album Flight Risk, which features a total of 16 songs.

Touring With Keith Urban

Collins crossed paths with Keith Urban when she joined him as an opening act on the High and Alive World Tour. She shared the stage with one of the biggest and most respected country stars, and during this tour, Urban was also in the midst of finalising his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

Many people, including fans, noticed their friendly interactions on stage. They also sang in duet, and moments from these performances were captured on film. Their chemistry ignited speculation that the two are more than just friends. Things have escalated, and they are now being rumoured to have started living together, according to Page Six.