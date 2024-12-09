Picture an esports arena where the weapon of choice is a keyboard, and the battlefield is a spreadsheet. Welcome to the Microsoft Excel World Championship (MEWC), a global competition organised by the Financial Modeling World Cup (FMWC) team and supported by Microsoft.

Here, Excel enthusiasts of all skill levels tackle intricate real-world challenges, showcasing their spreadsheet mastery.

Getting To Know About The 2024 MEWC

The 2024 Microsoft Excel World Championship is built around a series of qualifying competitions thoughtfully crafted and hosted by the FMWC team. Participants face off in a test of analytical prowess, problem-solving, and creativity using the power of Microsoft Excel.

This optional series composed of 10 monthly battles occurred between Jan. 25 and Oct. 10, 2024. Participants were given 30 minutes to complete tasks via email within a specific timeframe: 4:30 PM to 4:40 PM or 7:30 AM to 7:40 AM London time.

Strict Timeline

All submissions were due by 5:15 PM or 8:15 AM, respectively. Each battle required a £15.67 ($20) participation fee. It is worth noting that the MEWC is an annual esports event that spans several months, featuring multiple rounds of intense competition. This year, the battles were held on the following dates:

January 25, 2024, at 4:30 PM London Time

February 29, 2024, at 4:30 PM London Time

March 28, 2024, at 7:30 AM London Time

April 25, 2024, at 4:30 PM London Time

May 30, 2024, at 4:30 PM London Time

June 20, 2024, at 7:30 AM London Time

July 25, 2024, at 4:30 PM London Time

August 29, 2024, at 7:30 AM London Time

September 19, 2024, at 4:30 PM London Time

October 10, 2024, at 4:30 PM London Time

Competitors could participate in the "Road to Las Vegas" battles to potentially skip earlier qualifying rounds, but this is not mandatory.

MEWC Online Rounds

These rounds, held from October 12 to 31, 2024, further narrowed down the field of competitors.

MEWC Qualification Round: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Last 128 Round: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Last 64 Round: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Last 32 Round: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Last 16 Round: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Las Vegas Finals

The final stage of the competition took place in Las Vegas from December 2 to 4, 2024.

Last Chance Qualification Round: Monday, December 2, 2024

In-Person Finals (Day 2 and Day 3 Rounds): Tuesday, December 3; and Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

How To Participate: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you wish to participate in future Microsoft Excel World Championship, you must first sign up for one of the Excel Esports Battles throughout the season. These online battles offer a platform for Excel enthusiasts of all levels to test their skills against others.

Whether you're a seasoned analyst or a budding spreadsheet wizard, anyone can join and compete in all 10 Battles and the subsequent qualification round for the World Championship. You only need a computer with Microsoft Excel installed and a reliable internet connection. To participate in the Microsoft Excel World Championship, follow these simple steps:

Registration: Begin by registering for the competition. A regular participation fee of £39.17 ($50) is required, or a discounted rate of £27.42 ($35) for early bird sign-ups. This fee covers entry to all online and final rounds, excluding optional events like the "Road to Las Vegas" battles. To register, follow this link. Qualifying Rounds: Participants can qualify for the main event through various paths. One option is to compete in the "Road to Las Vegas" Excel Esports Battles, which offer a direct route to the later stages. Alternatively, you can qualify through other designated qualifying rounds, which are scheduled throughout the year. Online and Live Rounds: Successful qualifiers will advance to the online playoff rounds. The top performers from these rounds will then proceed to the live finals in Las Vegas, where they'll have the chance to compete for the coveted world championship title.

Prize Money And Rewards

The 2024 MEWC offered a substantial prize pool sponsored by Microsoft. The prize distribution are as follows:

Winner: £3918.17 ($5,000)

2nd Place: £2350.90 ($3,000)

3rd Place: £1959.09 ($2,500)

4th to 6th Places: £1567.27 ($2,000) each

7th to 12th Places: £1175.45 ($1,500) each

13th to 24th Places: £783.63 ($1,000) each

This prize structure ensured that a wide range of participants had the opportunity to win monetary rewards, not just the top few. Beyond the financial incentives, participation in the MEWC provided a platform to enhance visibility and credibility within both professional and Excel enthusiast communities.

The 2024 Microsoft Office Specialist World Champions

After months of intense excel battle, here are the recently announced Microsoft Office Specialist World Champions:

Microsoft 365 Apps:

Lucie Dornáková (Czech Republic) - Word

Daniel Židek (Czech Republic) - Excel

Yuxiang Lin (Macao, China) - PowerPoint

Office 2019:

Tsan Ying Wong (Macao, China) - Word

Man Kit Ung (Macao, China) - Excel

Attachai Singthong (Thailand) - PowerPoint

The MEWC has transformed Excel into a competitive sport, attracting global participants to solve complex tasks. The event highlights the growing demand for advanced Excel skills and provides resources for aspiring competitors. The 2024 championship offered a series of challenges leading to the Las Vegas finals.