The London PropTech Show is set to return to ExCeL London for its third edition, scheduled for April 8 to 9, 2025. Following the success of its previous edition, the event is set to come back with an even bigger and better show. It promises to bring together once again real estate industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators in property technology, delving into the profound impact of technology on reshaping the landscape of real estate.

Previously held at the ExCeL London, the third edition of the London PropTech Show was a great success. Executed seamlessly over two days, the event endorsed about 70 exhibitors, 60+ speakers and 2200+ attendees. The previous edition of the London PropTech Show provided attendees unparalleled access to the top real estate decision-makers. It was an ideal platform for prop-tech enthusiasts to explore new business opportunities, create new connections and strengthen existing relationships with their peers from across the industry.

The London PropTech show 2024 was privileged to host global industry leaders, policymakers including Lee Rowley MP, Minister of State for Housing, Planning and Building Safety, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Dharrshy Shanthakumar, Strategic Relationship Manager, The City of London Corporation, Andrew Knight, Global Data & Tech Lead, RICS, Alexandra Jezeph, Property Development Manager, Places for London, Edward Jezeph, Senior Investments Manager, Homes England and many other industry leaders. The event also attracted 600+ companies and industry bigwigs, including Savills, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, RICS, ABB and many more.

2025 Powerhouse Of Speakers

The 2025 London PropTech Show promises a powerhouse lineup of speakers representing leading organizations across technology, sustainability, urban development, and property innovation. Key figures include Gareth Bleasdale, Senior GTM Lead for Modern Work at Microsoft, who will delve into tech-driven transformations in the workplace; and Paul Stepan, Head of Sustainability Consulting for EMEA at JLL, offering insights into sustainable real estate practices. Heather Evans, Partner and National Head of Sustainability at RLB, will also share expertise in sustainable construction strategies.

Highlighting policy and innovation, Melanie Leech, Chief Executive of the British Property Federation, will address the industry's broader direction, while Edward Jezeph, MMC Lead at Homes England, will explore advancements in modular construction. From the co-living sphere, George Ahye, Head of Co-Living at Urban Bubble, will discuss trends in shared living spaces, and Rob Krzyszowski, Assistant Director of Planning, Building Standards & Sustainability for Haringey Council, will provide updates on urban planning.

Adding to the diversity of perspectives, Caroline Pontifex, Head of Savills Workplace & Design, will discuss workplace evolution, while Gregory Brenig, founder of Block Tech, will spotlight blockchain's role in real estate. With speakers like Dharrshy Shanthakumar of the City of London Corporation and Howard Dawber, Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth at the Greater London Authority, the event promises dynamic discussions on shaping the future of property through technology and innovation.

In addition to the top-notch expo and a comprehensive conference, the event featured numerous side events such as investor pitching sessions, masterclasses, and workshops, offering attendees valuable opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration.

With each passing year, the London PropTech Show has garnered increasing support from exhibitors, sponsors, & esteemed speakers, and the 2025 edition is poised to be a groundbreaking event.

The Upcoming edition of the show promises to be a precious event for industry professionals in 2025, expecting to host 150+ Exhibitors, 100+ Speakers, 200+ Pre Qualified Investors, 300+ Pre Qualified Buyers, 50+ Partners and 5000+ Attendees from the global real estate technology value chain.

The event will again be held at ExCeL London, one of the largest and most versatile international venues in the world. The total expo space has been expanded to more than 6000 sqm. This expansive space will facilitate an even greater exchange of ideas, innovations, and networking opportunities, cementing the London PropTech Show's reputation as a premier event in the industry.

