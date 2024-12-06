Data drives modern business decisions, yet many professionals need help transforming complex information into clear insights. Mara Pereira, founder of Data Pears Consulting, offers unique expertise in data visualisation education, drawing from her background in mechanical engineering and business intelligence.

Pereira began her career at Bosch Thermotechnologies and later worked as a Cloud Solutions Architect at Microsoft. She focused initially on automation systems within mechanical engineering but soon found a more substantial interest in data analytics. This interest led her to pursue additional Business Intelligence & Analytics studies, securing a position at Microsoft in London, where she worked in the Customer Success Unit team, ensuring customers made the most out of their Business Intelligence technologies, particularly Power BI.

The Art of Effective Report Design

"The most powerful data insights can be lost in poor presentation," Pereira emphasises. "A well-designed report is more than just numbers and charts—it's a strategic communication tool that drives action." She builds her teaching methodology around three fundamental elements: clear organisation, consistent branding, and visual hierarchy—critical components that transform technical data into compelling business narratives.

Her innovative approach addresses a significant pain point in the industry: technically proficient professionals often need help translating their expertise into effective visual communication. Through structured coursework and hands-on training, Pereira's students learn to elevate their reports from introductory data presentations to dynamic visual stories that resonate with decision-makers and stakeholders alike.

Mastering Data Storytelling Through Visualisation Techniques

Mara Pereira's courses combine UX design principles with data visualisation techniques, providing a seamless learning experience for professionals. "I've merged strong design and user experience principles with data storytelling—a rare mix in this field," she says.

Her online academy has taught over 500 students; over 6,000 people have downloaded her report design templates. She incorporates mobile app and web design concepts into data visualisation, making reports excel in function and form while keeping the content accessible and engaging.

This practical knowledge draws from years of hands-on experience. At Microsoft, Pereira noticed businesses struggling with report creation, prompting her to develop methods that connect technical expertise with design principles and address a crucial industry need.

From Theory to Practice

The Power BI Report Design Bootcamp and Report Design with Figma courses anchor Mara Pereira's teaching program. These courses change how professionals view data presentation, equipping them to create reports that drive decisions effectively.

Students are guided through hands-on training and real-world exercises in applying design thinking to their data work. This method helps technical experts who understand data management but need help to present information.

The curriculum draws directly from Mara Pereira's extensive experience with global corporations and startups. Students tackle real business scenarios, such as executive dashboards and detailed operational reports, using techniques she has refined through years of practical application.

Student Success Stories

Mara Pereira's influence in data visualisation is growing. She earned the 2024 Global Recognition Award and was nominated for the Woman in Tech Awards in the AI & Data Science Leader of the Year category.

Her business reached six figures in two years, surpassing her earnings at Microsoft. Her YouTube channel has attracted 25,000 subscribers, and her LinkedIn community includes over 33,000 professionals.

Former students lead data visualisation teams at major corporations, while others have launched their successful consulting practices. Their achievements demonstrate the practical value of Pereira's teaching methods in real-world business settings.

Upcoming Courses Offer Advanced Skills in Data Visualisation

Pereira plans to expand her educational programs. "I want to help people create impactful reports while offering more course options," she says. She aims to guide tech professionals in turning side projects into profitable businesses, sharing her entrepreneurial experience. This expansion addresses the growing need for technical skills and business knowledge in today's data-focused market.

Her upcoming programs will feature advanced modules on interactive dashboard design, custom visual development, and enterprise-level reporting solutions. These additions respond directly to feedback from her community of data professionals who seek specialised knowledge.

The Power of Clear Communication

Through her innovative teaching methods and deep industry expertise, Mara Pereira continues to reshape how professionals transform data into compelling visual narratives. Her work has become instrumental in advancing the field of data visualisation and empowering professionals to drive better business decisions.

Her remarkable transition from mechanical engineer to data visualisation expert gives her unique insights into report design's technical and creative aspects. This distinctive perspective enables her to guide others in bridging the crucial gap between raw data and actionable insights.

At the core of Pereira's success lies her profound understanding of business needs: the ability to extract precise, actionable insights from complex data. Whether working with corporate teams or individual professionals, she remains committed to delivering practical skills that create lasting business value.