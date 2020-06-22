After "One World: Together at Home" special in mid-April, Global Citizen has announced its new concert special to raise funds for the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

Global Citizen also released its lineup of A-list musicians who will perform at its new concert special- Global Goal: United for Our Future — The Concert." Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Coldplay, J Balvin, are some of the names that have been finalised for the all-star show.

The concert is set to be broadcast on television, radio, and streaming services including NBC and iHeartMedia in America on Saturday, June 27. The prime-time telecast will be co-hosted by "Jumanji" actor Dwayne Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to the organisation, its new special aims to "combat the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on marginalised communities" and urge governments around the world to make testing and future vaccines available for the less advantaged. Before the concert special, Global Citizen will host "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Summit," a series of discussions on scientific progress having to do with vaccines and therapeutics.

The performers for the concert are Miley Cyrus, Shakira, J Balvin, Cloe x Halle, Justin Bieber with Quavo, Christine and the Queens, Usher and Yemi Alade, and Coldplay. Other celebrities who won't perform but make appearances on the show include Chris Rock, Olivia Colman, Charlize Theron, Billy Porter, Hugh Jackman, Antoni Porowski, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault, and many more.

"Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change -- change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the color of their skin. If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines," Global Citizen co-founder/CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement.

Evans added that he hopes the concert will serve as "a motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honor the problem solvers — including doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates — who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19, but also to ensure that it's available for everyone who needs it."