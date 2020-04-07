Lady Gaga partnered with Global Citizen and made another huge contribution towards the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Gaga, who earlier donated 20 percent of the profits from her beauty brand HAUS made from one week's sales to local food banks last month, decided to collaborate with Global Citizen to raise $35 million in a week for coronavirus relief efforts, reports E! News.

The Grammy-winner revealed about the collaboration and the funds in a speech at the World Health Organization on Monday morning that was played on C-SPAN. In her address, the 34-year-old also expressed her gratitude towards the healthcare professionals across the United States and the rest of the world for fighting the virus on the frontlines and said she is "so thankful for them."

Calling the global pandemic a catastrophe, Gaga said: "I'm praying for those who are sick. I would also like to send my prayers to those who are losing their jobs and having a hard time feeding themselves and their children."

"We are raising money for the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Fund," the singer said.

The funds raised by the "Shallow" singer with help from tech companies, philanthropists around the world and corporates— who are now featured on the singer's "corporate kindness list," will be now used for purchase or manufacturing of essential PPE, supplies and testing kits. The money will also help the labs in their efforts to research a cure and to process tests faster.

Besides, the singer along with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen has announced a global special programme to celebrate and support healthcare workers. The television special titled "One World: Together at Home" will feature real experiences from doctors, nurses and families around the world.

The special TV show will be hosted by late-night shows hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, and will also include guest appearances by several celebrities including David Beckham, Chris Martin, Idris Elba, Kerry Washington, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and many more.

"It has been an honor to help with this huge broadcast event...where we need to tell the stories and celebrate the front line community, health care workers and their acts of kindness. We celebrate and highlight the singular, kind global community that is arising right now," the "A Star is Born" actress said about the show. The show will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18, on ABC, NBC, iHeartMedia and ViacomCBS Networks.