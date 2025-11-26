JD Vance may dump his wife, Usha Vance, and replace her with Erika Kirk if he wants to advance his political career and head to the Oval Office, according to a political analyst. Joy Reid, a former political analyst for MSNBC, shared her thoughts on how Vance could potentially win the next presidential race, and unfortunately for his wife, Usha, the cards do not include her.

JD Vance May Dump Usha For Erika To Win 2028 Presidential Elections

The public fabricated the JD Vance-Usha Vance-Erika Kirk love triangle after a viral hug between JD and Erika at an October TPUSA event, despite there being no romantic involvement between them. Reid argued that for JD to replace Donald Trump in the White House, he should leave his 'brown Hindu wife,' Usha, for Charlie Kirk's 'white queen,' Erika Kirk.

'They can't have the successor to MAGA be the guy with the brown Hindu wife,' Reid said on the I've Had It podcast while chatting with hosts Jennifer Welch and Angi 'Pump' Sullivan.

'Wouldn't it be the most perfect fairy tale, MAGA fairy tale, if he finally sees the light that he needs a white queen instead of this brown Hindu?'

Apparently, she made the statement because Reid found Trump's supporters to be fundamentally racist.' So, she believed that they would not support JD the same way they did for Trump if they had an Indian-American first lady.

Another reason is that Trump supporters are 'Christian nationalists' and JD's wife is a Hindu. He has acknowledged their interfaith marriage and previously said that Usha had no plans to convert, but he would still love her. Reid, however, believed the MAGA supporters are not as open-minded.

'They're also Christian nationalists - that ain't going to work. That's why he's throwing his wife under the bus. Poor Usha. Or she's in on it. Right?' Reid continued.

She also claimed that MAGAs are motivated by their 'hatred and non-white immigrants,' so JD keeping Usha in the presidential race is not the best move.

Joy Reid pushes the deranged conspiracy theory that JD Vance is going to leave his wife for Erika Kirk:



“Rubbin on his head? Babyyyy… you in leatha pants?… Wouldn’t it be the most perfect MAGA fairy-tail if he finally sees the light that he needs a White Queen instead of this… pic.twitter.com/BFj4vmcsYT — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 25, 2025

Why Was JD Link to Erika Kirk?

JD Vance and Erika Kirk sparked romantic rumours due to their interaction last month. Erika introduced JD in an event organised by Turning Point USA, and they hugged onstage.

However, the brief interaction raised eyebrows because many found it too intimate with the way she held the back of his head. Their hug at the event went viral on social media.

Erika recently addressed the interaction. According to her, JD Vance and Erika Kirk sparked a romantic rumour due to their interaction last month. Erika introduced JD in an event organised by Turning Point USA and they hugged onstage.

However, the brief interaction raised eyebrows because many found it too intimate with the way she held the back of his head. According to her, when they met on stage, he told her, 'I'm so proud of you,' and she responded, 'God bless you' before touching the back of his head.

'Anyone whom I have hugged that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, "God bless you",' Erika explained.​