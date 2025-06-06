This small island nation in Southeast Asia is making global headlines in the world of artificial intelligence.

In a surprising development, the Philippines has emerged as the world leader in generative AI (GenAI) course enrolments, surpassing major economies including the United States, the United Kingdom and China.

GenAI Course Uptake in the Philippines Outpaces Global Trends

According to GMA News Online, the 2025 Global Skills Report by Coursera reveals that GenAI course enrolments in the Philippines surged by 383%. This is significantly higher than the regional average for Asia Pacific (132%) and the global average (195%). These figures underscore the country's strong commitment to embracing emerging technologies.

'Aligning with national goals to train 1 million AI-skilled workers by 2028, these trends are critical for enhancing competitiveness, as 86% of Filipino knowledge workers already use AI at work—well above global and regional averages,' said Coursera.

A Workforce Gaining Confidence in the Digital Age

Eklavya Bhave, Coursera's Head of Asia Pacific, commented on the findings, noting that the Philippine workforce is becoming increasingly confident in its digital capabilities. As the country lays the foundation for a tech-driven economy, learners are acquiring GenAI skills and earning industry micro-credentials to remain competitive.

'AI is a clear priority for employers and learners are stepping up by acquiring GenAI skills and industry micro-credentials to stay ahead,' Bhave added.

Interest in GenAI is also complemented by a rise in enrolments for courses in professional certification, critical thinking and cybersecurity.

Why Is GenAI So Popular in the Philippines?

A recent report by Jobstreet offers insight into the rising popularity of generative AI among Filipinos. Nearly half (46%) of respondents said they use AI tools at least once a month for both work and personal tasks. Since the public launch of tools such as ChatGPT, 60% of Filipinos report having used generative AI.

This widespread adoption spans a wide range of sectors, including:

IT

Marketing and Media

Architecture

Business Management

Legal & law

Financial Services

Healthcare

Public Service

Filipinos primarily use generative AI to improve skills, support learning and assist with writing tasks. The majority of users are aged between 18 and 24, while usage among those aged 45 and above remains limited due to lower awareness or digital familiarity.

The Future of AI in the Philippines

With robust government support, a youthful and digitally literate population, and growing demand for AI-related skills, the Philippines is well-positioned to sustain its leadership in AI education and adoption. As countries around the world race to unlock the potential of generative AI, the Philippines is not merely keeping up — it is setting the pace.