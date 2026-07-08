Prince Harry has suffered a major legal setback after the High Court dismissed his privacy lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), prompting the publisher to hail an 'overwhelming victory' while the Duke of Sussex denounced the ruling as 'a complete and obvious whitewash'.

The decision brings one of Prince Harry's most closely watched legal battles against the British press to an end and could leave him and his fellow claimants facing legal costs estimated at more than £50 million (approximately $68 million).

High Court Rejects Privacy Claims

Mr Justice Matthew Nicklin ruled that Prince Harry and six other high-profile claimants had failed to prove their allegations that Associated Newspapers unlawfully obtained information for dozens of published articles.

The case centred on accusations that journalists or investigators acting for the publisher used unlawful methods, including phone hacking, voicemail interception, landline tapping, bugging homes and vehicles, deception known as 'blagging,' and illicit access to private information.

However, the judge concluded there was insufficient evidence to establish that the articles had been sourced unlawfully and found there were legitimate alternative explanations for how the information could have been obtained.

According to the Associated Press, Mr Justice Nicklin found there was 'no sufficient evidence' to support the claimants' allegations that unlawful information gathering had taken place.

He also rejected the argument that the publisher's inability to identify every source years later automatically pointed to wrongdoing, finding there were lawful explanations for how reporters could have obtained much of the information.

Daily Mail Declares 'Overwhelming Victory'

Read more Prince Harry Reportedly Looked 'Shaken' After Losing £50M Legal Battle Against Daily Mail Prince Harry Reportedly Looked 'Shaken' After Losing £50M Legal Battle Against Daily Mail

Following the judgment, Associated Newspapers described the outcome as 'an overwhelming victory for the Daily Mail and its journalists' and 'a magnificent vindication of the Daily Mail's journalism'.

The publisher said 'every single allegation' made against it had been dismissed and maintained that its journalists obtained information through lawful means, including publicists, Palace aides, friends, professional contacts and other legitimate sources.

ANL also said the ruling demonstrated that the claims brought against the publisher had failed after extensive examination during the 11-week trial.

The company indicated it would seek to recover its legal costs incurred during the lengthy litigation, describing the judgment as a complete rejection of the allegations against it.

Prince Harry Calls Ruling a 'Complete Whitewash'

Prince Harry strongly criticised the judgment in a joint statement with fellow claimant Baroness Doreen Lawrence, describing it as 'a complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected.'

He added: 'However, the lengths to which the court has gone to exonerate the Mail is as shocking as it is totally unwarranted.'

The pair said they had pursued the case in search of 'justice and accountability' but argued the ruling denied victims meaningful accountability.

They added: 'For us, and the countless others who have experienced the devastating effects of unlawful and illegal newspaper practices, today has been a very difficult day.'

They also insisted the decision would not end their campaign, saying: 'We remain committed to exposing wrongdoing and ensuring that those responsible are held to account.'

The lawsuit was also brought by Sir Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, David Furnish, and former Liberal Democrat deputy leader Simon Hughes.

The ruling marks one of the biggest setbacks in Prince Harry's years-long campaign against sections of the British tabloid press, despite his previous legal victories over other newspaper publishers, including Mirror Group Newspapers.