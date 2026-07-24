Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle Sr has reportedly been left 'devastated' after King Charles hosted Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire on 10 July, marking a rare family reunion that he remains excluded from, according to claims cited by royal commentators.

The Duchess of Sussex has been estranged from her father since 2018, when he admitted to staging paparazzi photographs ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. The fallout hardened into a years-long silence, punctuated only by Thomas Markle's repeated public appeals to reconnect with his daughter and meet his grandchildren.

The Gap Between Two Grandfathers Widens

What sharpens the latest development is not simply that Thomas has never met Archie or Lilibet. It is that, by all available accounts, he has never met Prince Harry either. Not once. Not before the engagement, not during the wedding preparations, not in the years since.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams described the situation in stark terms, saying Thomas is 'likely... to feel devastated' by news of the King's reunion with the Sussex children, adding that the family breach is 'highly unlikely ever to be repaired.'

He also called it 'bizarre' that Thomas and Harry never met in person, a gap that has never been publicly explained.

That absence now looks even more glaring. King Charles, once thought to have a similarly strained relationship with his son, has managed to host a private gathering with Harry, Meghan, and their children.

Thomas, meanwhile, remains on the outside looking in, still appealing through interviews rather than private channels.

There is an uncomfortable symmetry here. Thomas had previously expressed sympathy for the King, believing they shared a kind of paternal rejection.

That comparison no longer holds. One grandfather has seen the children. The other has not.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Absolutely' Disappointed Over Missing King Charles Reunion Photo, Expert Claims Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Absolutely' Disappointed Over Missing King Charles Reunion Photo, Expert Claims

King Charles Hosts Archie and Lilibet at Highgrove

Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Sussex family for a private afternoon tea at Highgrove House. The 10 July meeting marked the first time in four years that Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet had come together with the monarch as a complete family unit.

The reunion did not come easily. Prince Harry had faced significant logistical hurdles in arranging the trip, including the rejection of his request for police protection in the UK.

There were also reported disagreements with Buckingham Palace over accommodation, with an initial offer for a royal residence later withdrawn.

Even so, the visit went ahead. Quietly, without fanfare. Which, in royal terms, usually means it mattered.

Online, the reaction has been mixed. Some commentators framed the Highgrove meeting as a sign of gradual thawing between Harry and his father, while others questioned the timing and secrecy.

A number of social media users pointed out the contrast with Thomas Markle's situation, noting that despite years of public pleas, he remains estranged from both his daughter and her children. The sentiment is not universally sympathetic, though.

Critics argue that Thomas's own actions, particularly the staged photographs and subsequent interviews, contributed to the breakdown.

A Fracture That Refuses to Heal

Thomas Markle has long maintained that his comments about the Royal Family and his daughter were taken out of proportion. In a 2018 interview, he suggested Meghan was 'terrified' about marrying into royal life and claimed she appeared under pressure, remarks he believes contributed to their estrangement.

He later said that he was 'really hurt' by being cut off completely. Over time, those interviews have taken on a cyclical quality, part plea, part grievance. It is difficult to ignore how public the dispute has remained.

The situation grew more serious when Thomas suffered a major health crisis in the Philippines, resulting in the amputation of his lower left leg due to a blood clot.

During his recovery, he issued another public appeal, saying he did not want to die without seeing his daughter or meeting Harry and his grandchildren.

There was a brief sign of movement. Reports indicated Meghan managed to send a personal letter to her father while he was in intensive care.

Whether that letter led to any meaningful reconciliation remains unclear. The extent of any renewed contact cannot be independently verified, so the current status of their relationship should be treated with caution.

And that uncertainty lingers over everything. A private letter is one thing. A family reunion at a royal estate is another entirely.

For now, the reality is blunt. King Charles has spent time with Archie and Lilibet. Thomas Markle has not. And after eight years of estrangement, the gap between those two facts feels less like circumstance and more like something settled, however quietly.