TikTok has removed a viral Dearborn Islam documentary that had attracted more than 230,000 likes and has stripped its creator, Nate Friedman, of the earnings from the video while warning he faces a permanent ban after one more rules breach.

The social media platform began deleting a series of investigative videos critical of Islam this week, citing internal community guidelines. The enforcement also affected separate footage from independent journalist James O'Keefe in Minnesota that alleged election vulnerabilities.

The moderation drive comes amid increased public attention on local governance and policing in Michigan, particularly in Dearborn.

🚨 JUST IN: TikTok is MASS DELETING videos critical of Islam and bombshell footage that exposed election vulnerabilities in Minnesota published by James O'Keefe



TikTok also deleted Nate Friedman's Michigan Islam exposé 🤯



This is UNACCEPTABLE!



X is where free speech lives on.… pic.twitter.com/Rped28NX9O — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 15, 2026

Creator Says Viral Dearborn Film and Earnings Removed

Friedman disclosed the platform's enforcement action on X, saying his Dearborn‑focused documentary had gained more than 230,000 likes before it was taken down.

According to the creator, TikTok removed the footage from public view and also withdrew all funds earned from the video from his monetisation dashboard. He said platform administrators issued an account warning alongside the deletion, noting that a single further guideline violation would lead to a permanent ban.

Friedman described the decision as an 'outrageous' move and said he had received no detailed explanation beyond a generic reference to community standards.

The content moderation also affected O'Keefe Media Group. Founder James O'Keefe said video footage documenting election vulnerabilities in Minnesota was removed from TikTok without detailed justification or notice.

O'Keefe said on X: 'Same thing happened to our MN story on Tik Tok. What the social media giants giveth, they taketh away. Increasingly independent journalists require philanthropy.'

After getting over 230K likes, my Dearborn documentary has been removed from @tiktok_us and all the money earned from it has been removed from my dashboard. It states no reason other than “community guidelines.”



Now my account was issued a “warning” and it says one more and I… pic.twitter.com/6p4CwNfJDS — Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) August 15, 2026

Dearborn Police Under Online Spotlight

The removal of the Dearborn Islam documentary coincides with online debate about public administration and civic communication in the city. The Dearborn Police Department recently posted public safety updates on Facebook in both English and Arabic, warning residents about outside groups travelling to the area.

Chief Issa Shahin urged the public not to confront individuals organising what protesters described as opposition to an Islamic invasion at a city council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 18.

Law enforcement officials asked Dearborn residents to avoid engaging with the outside groups, advising them not to argue or provide the reaction and footage that demonstrators seek. The department said it has a security plan in place, working with local, state and federal agencies to manage an increased police presence and maintain public safety.

This is so insane. A Police Department in America is now putting out their updates in Arabic



That viral message from Dearborn police chief Issa Shahin warning of people coming to oppose the Islamic invasion at the upcoming city council meeting was put out on Facebook in Arabic… pic.twitter.com/pv446B7A4V — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 13, 2026

Shahin Faces Separate Social Media Criticism

Shahin has faced criticism since late June, when a post shared by Elon Musk accused him of steering the department towards what it called Islamic influence. The post referred to Shahin's Muslim faith, his Arab American heritage and his efforts to recruit more Arab American officers.

The post reached millions of viewers within hours, but gave no evidence the department enforces anything beyond Michigan and federal law.

Shahin, who has served with Dearborn police for close to three decades, has described his recruitment drive as an attempt to build a force that reflects the community it serves. Like other sworn officers in the state, he is bound by an oath to the US and Michigan constitutions.

It is not clear whether TikTok's enforcement decisions and the online criticism of Shahin are connected or whether they are separate developments that occurred in the same period.