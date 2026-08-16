TikTok Wipes Dearborn Islam Documentary After 230K Likes: Creator Stripped of Earnings and Threatened With Permanent Ban
TikTok faces backlash for removing videos critical of Islam and wiping creator earnings
TikTok has removed a viral Dearborn Islam documentary that had attracted more than 230,000 likes and has stripped its creator, Nate Friedman, of the earnings from the video while warning he faces a permanent ban after one more rules breach.
The social media platform began deleting a series of investigative videos critical of Islam this week, citing internal community guidelines. The enforcement also affected separate footage from independent journalist James O'Keefe in Minnesota that alleged election vulnerabilities.
The moderation drive comes amid increased public attention on local governance and policing in Michigan, particularly in Dearborn.
Creator Says Viral Dearborn Film and Earnings Removed
Friedman disclosed the platform's enforcement action on X, saying his Dearborn‑focused documentary had gained more than 230,000 likes before it was taken down.
According to the creator, TikTok removed the footage from public view and also withdrew all funds earned from the video from his monetisation dashboard. He said platform administrators issued an account warning alongside the deletion, noting that a single further guideline violation would lead to a permanent ban.
Friedman described the decision as an 'outrageous' move and said he had received no detailed explanation beyond a generic reference to community standards.
The content moderation also affected O'Keefe Media Group. Founder James O'Keefe said video footage documenting election vulnerabilities in Minnesota was removed from TikTok without detailed justification or notice.
O'Keefe said on X: 'Same thing happened to our MN story on Tik Tok. What the social media giants giveth, they taketh away. Increasingly independent journalists require philanthropy.'
Dearborn Police Under Online Spotlight
The removal of the Dearborn Islam documentary coincides with online debate about public administration and civic communication in the city. The Dearborn Police Department recently posted public safety updates on Facebook in both English and Arabic, warning residents about outside groups travelling to the area.
Chief Issa Shahin urged the public not to confront individuals organising what protesters described as opposition to an Islamic invasion at a city council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 18.
Law enforcement officials asked Dearborn residents to avoid engaging with the outside groups, advising them not to argue or provide the reaction and footage that demonstrators seek. The department said it has a security plan in place, working with local, state and federal agencies to manage an increased police presence and maintain public safety.
Shahin Faces Separate Social Media Criticism
Shahin has faced criticism since late June, when a post shared by Elon Musk accused him of steering the department towards what it called Islamic influence. The post referred to Shahin's Muslim faith, his Arab American heritage and his efforts to recruit more Arab American officers.
The post reached millions of viewers within hours, but gave no evidence the department enforces anything beyond Michigan and federal law.
Shahin, who has served with Dearborn police for close to three decades, has described his recruitment drive as an attempt to build a force that reflects the community it serves. Like other sworn officers in the state, he is bound by an oath to the US and Michigan constitutions.
It is not clear whether TikTok's enforcement decisions and the online criticism of Shahin are connected or whether they are separate developments that occurred in the same period.
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