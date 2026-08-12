US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to 33 per cent in a new Economist and YouGov poll, a record low in the firm's tracking since his return to the White House. The survey, published on 11 August, also found that six in ten Americans now describe him as untrustworthy.

The decline was reflected in a three-point drop in just seven days, according to the poll. The findings come as voters report growing pessimism about the direction of the country and heightened concern over standards in public office.

Together, they point to deepening doubts about Trump's leadership as campaigning intensifies ahead of November's midterm elections.

NEW Economist/YouGov Aug 7-10

% of U.S. adult citizens who approve | disapprove of Trump's job performance:



This week: 33% | 62%

Last week: 36% | 60%

Jan. 2-5: 39% | 56%

Jan. 26-28, 2025: 49% | 43%https://t.co/bjyeCrXtX4 pic.twitter.com/70v3OuwMsd — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) August 11, 2026

Midterm Jitters as Trump's Numbers Slide

The national poll of 1,589 American adults, conducted between 7 and 10 August with a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points, comes amid broader voter pessimism about the direction of the country. A total of 65 per cent of participants stated America is on the wrong track, an increase of two percentage points since late July.

The fall in support extends beyond views of executive leadership and into congressional ballot projections ahead of November's midterm elections. Democrats now hold an eight-point lead over Republicans in generic ballot polling conducted by YouGov, a gap that could boost Democratic prospects in Congress.

Similar figures appeared in earlier surveys, including a Marquette Law School poll from 5 August showing Democrats with a six-point advantage, and a Reuters and Ipsos survey on 3 August placing the Democratic margin at five points.

In an interview with Punchbowl News last week, Trump rejected suggestions that his personal standing was weakening the party. He placed responsibility instead on Capitol Hill lawmakers, claiming that voters remain loyal to his platform and are angry at congressional leadership rather than at him.

Whether voters will distinguish between the president and his congressional allies at the ballot box remains uncertain as campaigning intensifies across key battleground districts.

Poll Points To Deepening Voter Misgivings

Beyond political dissatisfaction, personal perceptions of executive conduct continue to weigh on Trump's approval rating. The survey revealed that 61 per cent believe he uses his office for personal gain, while 55 per cent expressed concern that the Department of Justice is being used to target political opponents during his second term.

Physical changes at the White House have also drawn public opposition, with 57 per cent against the East Wing ballroom project. Public hesitation regarding executive age remains prominent, as 53 per cent of those surveyed said the 80-year-old leader is too old to serve effectively in executive office.

When asked about his record performance across key states during the 2024 election, Trump questioned whether his supporters would turn out without him on the ballot, noting he would ask them to do so.

NEW Economist/YouGov Aug 7-10

% who approve | disapprove of Donald Trump's job performance



U.S. adult citizens: 33% | 62%



Democrats: 4% | 95%

Independents: 18% | 71%

Republicans: 79% | 21%https://t.co/bjyeCrXtX4 pic.twitter.com/Sap8d980Ay — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) August 11, 2026

Averages Show Wider Slide in Trump's Approval

The individual survey results are in line with national tracking aggregates released on 11 August. Figures compiled by RealClearPolitics placed executive approval at 39.2 per cent with 58.6 per cent disapproval, while The New York Times aggregate calculated approval at 37 per cent against 59 per cent disapproval.

Silver Bulletin recorded 38.1 per cent approval and 58.5 per cent disapproval, indicating a downward trend across major national tracking metrics as Washington prepares for a contested campaign season across key battleground states.