Coca-Cola is facing renewed calls for a boycott from Christian consumers after viral videos appeared to show its US online can personalisation tool rejecting the phrase 'Jesus is King' while approving 'Satan is King'.

The clips, shared widely on social media including X, showed the drinks company's customisation website generating an error message for the Christian phrase while allowing the Satanic wording to appear on a digital can mock-up, prompting accusations of bias and a wave of posts urging people to stop buying Coca-Cola products.

The footage began circulating after content creator Ryan Haff posted screen recordings of live tests on the Coca-Cola Store website.

Similar claims about the same tool surfaced in September 2024, prompting fact checks from Snopes and Reuters that found the system blocking many religious references across faiths rather than favouring one over another. The latest clips have brought that dispute back into focus.

Boycott @CocaCola for it's antiChristian practices. You shouldn't be drinking the garbage anyway but here's another reason to stop supporting with your hard earned dollars. pic.twitter.com/z88A5rdF9j — GabrielsFire {✞} (@gabrielhaynes) August 5, 2026

How the Coca-Cola Filter Handled Test Phrases

In the recordings, Haff typed 'Allah is king' and 'Satan is King' into the personalisation box and watched them appear on a can preview. When he entered 'Jesus is king', the site displayed a pop-up stating the phrase was not permitted.

Further attempts appeared to show a similar pattern. 'Satan is good' went through, 'Jesus is good' did not. 'Jesus is bad' and 'Jesus is evil' were both accepted, according to the footage, while 'I love Satan' advanced and 'I love Jesus' was refused. 'I hate Jesus' also cleared the system.

Fox News Digital reported running its own phrases within the tool's 18-character limit and said mainstream formulations such as 'Jesus is Lord' and 'Allah is Lord' were blocked, while phrases including 'God is Dead' and 'Atheist Pride' were not.

Christians Call for Boycott on X

Reaction spread quickly on X, where Christian users shared screen recordings and announced plans to avoid Coca-Cola and related brands.

One user, posting under the handle Bernadette99797, wrote: 'Boycott @CocaCola for its anti Christian practices. You shouldn't be drinking the garbage anyway but here's another reason to stop supporting with your hard earned dollars.'

Another user, gabrielhaynes, posted: 'You can personalize your Coke can to say Satan is king, Allah is King, However they refuse to say JESUS is KING! Which He is... I will NEVER buy a Coke again, how about you?'

A third post, from Hisbabygirl68, said: 'Coca-Cola just did a Bud Light. They'll put Satan is king on a can with no problem. Type Jesus is king and their system rejects it like it's hate speech. This isn't a glitch.'

The same post listed Diet Coke, Sprite and Dasani as products the user intended to stop buying, ending: 'Boycott starts today.'

Coca-Cola just did a Bud Light.

They’ll put “Satan is king ” on a can with no problem.

Type “Jesus is king ” and their system rejects it like it’s hate speech.

This isn’t a glitch.

This is a company that is more comfortable with the devil than with Christ.

We already saw what… pic.twitter.com/kC3Sv2MiyV — Soldiersgirl 🇺🇸 (@Hisbabygirl68) August 6, 2026

Coca-Cola's Rules for Personalised Cans

Coca-Cola's FAQ page states that the company 'reserves the right to deny any names or phrases on customised bottles, customised cans or merchandise', and says submissions can be rejected because of 'double meanings or cultural and religious sensitivities'.

The firm has previously said the tool does not approve names or phrases that are religious in nature, political, or tied to trademarks and celebrities, and that any preview remains subject to final review before an order is printed.

Coca-Cola had not issued a public statement directly addressing the latest viral clips at the time of publication. The website was later updated so that all submissions now require review rather than receiving instant on-screen approval.

Previous Fact Checks on the Personalisation Tool

Read more Consumer Boycott Erupts After Coca-Cola Can Personalisation Blocks 'I Love Jesus' While Approving Satanic Messaging Consumer Boycott Erupts After Coca-Cola Can Personalisation Blocks 'I Love Jesus' While Approving Satanic Messaging

The personalisation system has been examined before. Reuters Fact Check looked at the tool in October 2024 and found that 'Jesus loves you' and 'Allah loves you' both produced the same rejection messages.

Coca-Cola told Reuters at the time that certain religious names and phrases had been designated for denial.

The company's stated position on religious content has not changed publicly since then, while questions about why some phrases are rejected and others appear to get through remain unresolved.