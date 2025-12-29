Anna Paul, the 26-year-old Queensland-based influencer and founder of Paullie Skincare, is at the centre of the controversy as she issued a rebuttal against 'trolls' who alleged that visible bruises on her body were 'injection marks' from Ozempic, a semaglutide medication intended for type 2 diabetes that has become a global weight-loss phenomenon.

The denial follows a series of recent photos that triggered intense speculation. The 'firestorm' ignited within her global community of over 10 million followers, prompting a direct response from her home on the Gold Coast, Australia, to clarify her health status.

Paul explained that the bruising was the result of a rigorous laser hair removal session, not needles.

'I have never touched a weight-loss drug in my life,' she told her followers, explaining that the specific 'circular bruises' appearing on her legs are a common, temporary side effect of high-intensity laser treatments on fair skin.

She described the accusations as 'reaching' and expressed frustration over the persistent 'Ozempic allegations' that have plagued several high-profile influencers throughout the year.

The creator, known for her 'rags-to-riches' backstory and transparent relationship with her audience, emphasised that she has always maintained her physique through natural means and has never resorted to prescription-only medicines for cosmetic purposes.

The Rise of 'Ozempic Accusations' in 2025

The scrutiny Paul faced highlights a broader cultural shift in 2025, where 'Ozempic shaming' has become a prevalent trend on social media. As semaglutide drugs face increased regulatory crackdowns, particularly regarding their promotion by non-medical influencers, audiences have become hyper-vigilant.

For Paul, the bruising served as 'visual proof' for theorists who have long questioned her dramatic body transformation. However, medical experts note that 'Ozempic bruises' are a documented but infrequent side effect of subcutaneous injections, often caused by poor technique or capillary damage.

In Australia, the TGA recently issued updated guidance on November 5, 2025, warning influencers that even 'indirectly' implying the use of such drugs can be classified as illegal advertising. Paul labelled the trolling behaviour as 'dangerous,' suggesting it fuels body dysmorphia and unfair comparisons among her younger fans.

Defending the 'Natural' Brand

Anna Paul's brand is built on an image of extreme honesty, from discussing her past on welfare to her career as a top-tier OnlyFans creator.

To her, the Ozempic claims represent a direct attack on the 'authentic' persona she has cultivated over a decade. In her rebuttal, she reminded followers that she has been 'filming every single day' for years, noting that a secret drug regimen would be impossible to hide from her 'Day in the Life' vlogs.

The influencer also used the moment to pivot back to her skincare line, Paullie, which she launched in September 2023 and has since grown into a multi-million-dollar venture.

She argued that the obsession with 'detecting' weight-loss drugs in others is a toxic byproduct of an industry that still struggles with unrealistic beauty standards. By addressing the trolls head-on, Paul sought to reclaim the narrative, insisting that her health journey is her own and is not tied to the 'easy fix' medications currently dominating headlines.

Regulatory Pressure and Influencer Accountability

The timing of Paul's denial coincides with a major crackdown by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, which has been investigating the illegal promotion of weight-loss drugs. Throughout 2024 and 2025, the TGA requested the removal of over 13,700 unlawful advertisements from digital platforms.

While Paul is not accused of promoting the drug, her proximity to the conversation underscores the pressure on influencers to be transparent. The TGA has warned that individuals found in breach of advertising laws for prescription medicines could face civil penalties of up to $1.11 million.

For Paul, the focus remains on her family and her business, but the incident proves that in the age of viral health trends, even a simple bruise can spark a global debate over the ethics of modern weight loss.