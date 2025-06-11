TikTok's most-followed personality, Khaby Lame, who boasts over 160 million followers, has left the United States after being detained by immigration agents in Las Vegas for allegedly overstaying his visa.

The 24-year-old Italian influencer, originally from Senegal and renowned globally for his silent comedic videos, was reportedly stopped by US immigration officers during a media event on 3 June. Though not arrested or formally charged, Lame chose to return to Milan shortly after the incident.

The episode, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, has sparked widespread debate over how US immigration policies impact international digital creators.

What triggered the immigration stop?

Sources close to Lame's team say he had entered the US on a temporary visa commonly used by online personalities attending brand events and digital media engagements. During a routine document check in Las Vegas, authorities allegedly found discrepancies in the terms of his entry, prompting a short detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

While ICE did not accuse Lame of wrongdoing, his representatives confirmed the star opted to leave the country voluntarily to avoid escalating the situation.

In a brief statement, his team said he would 'work through the legal process to resolve the matter'. Lame himself has remained characteristically silent.

Fans and creators rally: #LetHimCreate trends

Online reaction was immediate. Hashtags such as #LetHimCreate and #JusticeForKhaby trended across Europe and West Africa, with fans questioning whether the incident reflected racial or national bias.

'TikTok is a global platform, but visa systems are stuck in the past,' one user posted on X (formerly Twitter), echoing concerns that international content creators are being penalised by outdated immigration frameworks.

Prominent influencers including British entertainer Chunkz and US-based beauty mogul Jackie Aina criticised the ordeal, calling for clearer visa categories for digital workers.

Many noted that creators like Lame generate substantial revenue, brand influence, and cultural engagement – yet face bureaucratic hurdles when entering the US.

Politics, paperwork, and the TikTok effect

This incident comes amid heightened political scrutiny of TikTok, which is owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance. US lawmakers have increased regulatory pressure on the platform, citing national security concerns and calling for restrictions on its reach within the country.

Experts say this political climate may be complicating entry for high-profile TikTokers, even those with international recognition and legitimate commercial activities.

'Content creation doesn't fit neatly into traditional visa categories,' immigration solicitor Emily Rosario told IBTimes UK. 'With blurred lines between entrepreneurship, entertainment, and advertising, influencers are often left in a legal grey zone.'

Despite being a European Union citizen with a strong portfolio of global appearances, Lame's status as a non-US digital worker may have exposed him to rigid and inconsistent immigration protocols.

What's next for Khaby?

Lame is expected to appear at a major tech and culture summit in Paris next month, and his team remains confident that he will return to the US once the visa issue is resolved.

In the meantime, his online presence shows no sign of slowing down – his most recent uploads continue to rack up millions of views.

Industry observers suggest that this high-profile incident may prompt a broader rethink of how immigration frameworks accommodate the fast-growing creator economy. As borders remain fixed but audiences grow global, the treatment of digital workers will likely remain under the spotlight.

Silent comedy, loud message

Khaby Lame's rise from unemployed factory worker to the world's most-followed TikTok star has become a defining success story of the platform. But his recent encounter with US immigration authorities is a reminder that even global fame doesn't guarantee a smooth path through international borders.

Though he built his brand on silence, this episode has spoken volumes — not just about visa law, but about the future of work, culture, and mobility in the digital age.