In the fight against coronavirus, there are chances that people might be ignoring their general health. Staying indoors is certainly important to stay safe from COVID-19, a dangerous respiratory illness. However, it is no excuse to compromise on regular exercise that helps us keep our bones healthy.

Recently, concerns about Vitamin D deficiency were raised. Staying indoors might be cutting out the daily dose of sunshine, an important source of Vitamin D which is necessary for bone health and a strong immune system. According to BBC, Public Health England recommended people in the UK to consider taking "a supplement of 10 micrograms a day during the winter months (from October to March), and all year round if we aren't spending much time outdoors."

The Scottish and Welsh governments reportedly also issued the same advisory for people spending time indoors due to lockdown in the time of coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Jess Roberts, an osteopath and founder of Unity Wellness suggest that "staying active" is important to keeping bones strong and maintaining good health, according to Mirror. As per the report, there is scientific evidence suggesting that walking 10,000 steps a day can help prevent osteoporosis.

However, lockdown due to coronavirus has restricted our movement to indoors which is why a lot of people are finding it challenging to stay active and exercise. Therefore, Roberts urges people to "get creative" and perform some weight and balancing exercises using household items as they would use gym items.

Walk for at least 60 minutes

Walking can do wonders for bone health. If you have a personal outdoor space, a walkway, a driveway, or a garden, walking for 60 minutes in the sun will do the needful.

Workout on staircase

Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Walk up and down on stairs as often as you can. This will not only make your bones strong but also help in burning some calories.

Eat wisely and avoid junk

Eating wisely to maximise your health should be the motto during the lockdown. Natural sources of calcium like leafy greens help in boosting bone health and immunity. Meanwhile, avoid junk food with zero nutritional value and fizzy drinks with a high level of phosphorous. These foods certainly do more harm than good.

Apart from this, the publication suggests including some exercises such as chair squats and worktop push up. Additionally, its important to consume foods that are fortified with Vitamin D and calcium such as fatty fish, egg yolks, mushrooms, soy milk, and more.